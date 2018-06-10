Dr. Lynn T. AbernathyAugust 7, 1939 - June 8,2018Lynn T. Abernathy, 78, of Waco former Vice President of McLennan Community College, passed away Friday June 8, 2018, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the on-line guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.