WEST — For each of the last five years, West residents and leaders have gathered for a memorial service by the West Area Ministerial Alliance to honor the 15 lives lost in the West Fertilizer Co. plant explosion.
This year, however, the community changed the pace and tone of the anniversary service to one that also celebrates the town's progress.
“From now on, I think we’ll be celebrating every five years, and maybe not do one every year,” Mayor Tommy Muska said ahead of Wednesday's event. “It’s a delicate thing as a mayor to decide what’s best for the community. You don’t want to keep reminding people, but yet you don’t want to forget. I’m thinking we’ll allow people to do their own thing on those other days, and every five years have a remembrance thing.”
More than 600 people in the town of 2,800 packed into the new West High School/Middle School auditorium Wednesday night to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the blast that shook the northern part of McLennan County.
While speakers honored loved ones lost, prayed and sang uplifting gospel songs, they also shifted to the physical recovery completed in the last few years and offered the community a chance to express gratitude to the numerous volunteers and supporters who have helped West heal.
The blast damaged or destroyed three of West ISD’s schools and more than 350 homes, and most of the people killed were first responders. In the moments and days after of the explosion, more than 3,000 first responders traveled to West to help, said John Crowder, the pastor of First Baptist Church West who has helped lead the recovery effort.
“What that means, for those of you who aren’t from West, is we had more first responders here that night than the total population of our town. … I am not even going to begin to try and thank everyone who has helped,” Crowder said. “That’s impossible, but we’re certainly grateful to those who have led us.”
For Crowder and others, there is still work to do in the town, but thanks to state and federal financial support and help from numerous volunteers, city, county, state and federal officials, the physical recovery process is complete, Crowder said.
“To the citizens of West, this day is special to me,” State Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-Bryan, said. “You have not only shown me and my family, but you’ve also shown the great state of Texas with your strength, your resilience and most importantly your faith, how a community is supposed to react to tragedy. You come together. You’re focused. You rebuild and join arm in arm and come out of a terrible incident a stronger, more faithful, stronger and more beautiful community.”
As Muska spoke to the crowd Wednesday, he said he has mixed feelings. He still thinks about the friends and firefighters lost on April 17, 2013, and how they are missed. His eyes swell up at the thought of never seeing them again, he said.
On the other hand, he feels he can smile thinking at how those same friends and first responders would be upset with him for feeling sorry for himself, because they died doing what they loved most — helping others, he said.
And somewhere in between, he is trying to balance the progress made in five years, he said. Muska has been mayor since 2011.
“Five years ago, I told you the recovery would be a marathon and not a sprint. I wanted to prepare the citizens for the journey, for the hard journey of recovery,” Muska said. “I’m here today, and although there are still more things to do, I’m here today to tell you that marathon is finished.”
In the time since the blast, in addition to the new school that hosted Wednesday’s event, 109 new homes have been built. A new hotel has opened, new businesses have moved in downtown, and there are more opportunities for houses to be built in the city limits, Muska said earlier this week.
West ISD has converted a school built in 1923 into an administration building. It is in the process of converting the old administration building into an alternative school and is building a new athletics complex, paid for by a 2012 bond. It has converted an old gym into a maintenance building, and is also pursuing a $20 million bond for a new elementary school.
Wednesday’s event was Christy McCutcheon’s first time to take part in a service marking the anniversary. She and her family moved to West about two years ago, and her fourth-grade daughter was one of a few dozen students who performed a song at the ceremony.
“This was a chance to see a lot of people I don’t know and see what these people went through five years ago,” McCutcheon said. “In my time here, I’ve noticed they’re very close knit and they look out for each other, which is important in a small community like this. I’ve seen a lot of progress, this beautiful new school, lots of houses going up.”
But grief from the night that rocked the town still lingers when she’s out and about, trying to get more familiar with the area she now calls home, she said.
“Every corner you turn, there’s a sign that says, ‘Pray for West,’ or a sign with somebody’s name on it,” McCutcheon said. “Down the street from where we live, there are some little stars nailed to a telephone pole they put out during that period of time that are still there.
“Instead of starting now to do it every five years, you may want to wait a little longer. Maybe another five years, because I think this community really needs that. The showing tonight, just from the people who are here, you can tell there’s still a lot of grief and love.”
Beyond holding a community celebration every five years, West is also expected to dedicate a memorial later this summer to honor the first responders who died that night.
The “Fallen Heroes Memorial Park,” which sits 100 yards from where 12 firefighters and paramedics died, was originally expected to be done by Wednesday, but Muska said it is not ready yet. He anticipates the city may hold the dedication ceremony sometime in June.
“Unfortunately, it’s almost there but not quite, and I want it to be perfect when we do that,” Muska said. “I want it to be complete. I’m very proud of the memorial. I think it’s tastefully done. It’s something we can afford and something people will be very proud of.”