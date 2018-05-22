Last week's Environmental Protection Agency announcement that it intends to scale back oversight and safety measures proposed for chemical facilities nationwide after the catastrophic West Fertilizer Co. explosion is not sitting too well with West Mayor Tommy Muska.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said the proposed rules will not include many of the Obama administration regulations the agency had proposed in the wake of the April 17, 2013, explosion that killed 15, including 12 first responders, injured more than 150 and decimated the northern part of town.
Pruitt's revised rules eliminate several of the original requirements concerning safety training, accident prevention, accident investigations, a provision meant to provide easy public access to information about chemical risks and accidents and the hiring of independent auditors to make sure companies conduct proper risk management. An additional change eliminates an industry requirement to evaluate "safer technology and alternatives."
Muska, whose resilient community last month memorialized the five-year anniversary of the blast, said he is disappointed in the proposed regulatory rollback.
"I am not one for regulation," Muska said. "I am the first person to say that the government has no business regulating a lot of things they do. But this is a very important issue. This is a chemical that will kill people. It is a bomb. It is bomb-making material. And as such, it needs to be regulated in some form or fashion, and it needs to be regulated by the federal government."
Pruitt said the revised rules announced last week will save American taxpayers $88 million a year by reducing what he described as "unnecessary regulatory burdens."
Waco attorney Steve Harrison was the lead attorney for the more than 200 plaintiffs who filed lawsuits against West Fertilizer Co. and a handful of fertilizer manufacturers or retailers in the wake of the deadly explosion. The city of West recovered $10.4 million in its lawsuit settlement.
"I would like to put the pencil to that and see how they came up with that (savings) number," Harrison said. "It would be interesting to see somebody explain that $88 million a year reduction in regulation burdens to the widows of those who were killed. Because that number is a drop in the bucket compared to the damage that was caused."
Pruitt signed the revisions surrounded by onlookers, including chemical-industry representatives. The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates, which said in a statement it had opposed the initial version of the regulation proposed by the Obama administration, applauded the revisions signed Thursday. The move modified a requirement for outside audits of risk-management plans and other rules to which chemical manufacturers had objected, according to the statement.
A vice president of the society who was there when Pruitt signed the proposed rules wrote that the changes resolved their "major concerns."
Harrison said he understands the complaints by chemical companies about government regulations. But he said it is the responsibility of the manufacturers and the trade associations to tell the public about the dangers of the products they produce, promote and sell. He said it appears the chemical industry has done nothing in the five years since the West explosion "except lobby for the result that we see here."
"Politicians come to the scene and pray for all the widows and pray with them and nothing else happens. That is getting a little old," Harrison said. "The bottom line on this is the fertilizer and chemical industry has the most knowledge about their product. They are the main line of defense about catastrophes like the West fertilizer explosion. So their policies and practices are the primary tool for ensuring our safety, not government regulations.
"But if the industry won't change the way it does business and the way it disseminates information, then what are we to do? The industry says, 'We got this.' But if they don't, there is no other choice but to make some common-sense regulations and enforce them. I think there are some regulations on the books right now that, if enforced, would at least help prevent this type of explosion."
Texas was one of 11 states to ask the EPA to freeze the Obama administration changes last year. States argued that a proposal to make chemical information more readily available to the public could result in that information "falling into the wrong hands."
Frank Patterson, director of the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, questioned some of the rollback proposals.
"I guess the thing that concerns me more than anything is the risk management part of it," Patterson said. "Having an independent auditor that looks at stuff, from a risk management standpoint, is a good thing. We are in the business of emergency planning, which is basically risk management. I don't know why they wouldn't want to do that."
Patterson's office maintains a web page that includes a map of all so-called Tier II facilities in the Central Texas area that store certain quantities and types of hazardous materials, including ammonium nitrate, an explosive compound used as fertilizer that exploded in West. The map can be found on the city of Waco's website under the Office of Emergency Management, he said.
"We are going to continue to do what we do as far as the community is concerned," Patterson said.
Muska appreciates the changes made in state law after the blast, but said they do not go far enough.
"This is one area that I think they are missing the boat on," Muska said. "State regulations went a long way. They were good common-sense compromises. Did it go far enough? Probably not. But again, I do understand the farmer's position and I understand you have to compromise these things. We are a farming community. I don't want to overly regulate the farming community, but this is a product that can kill people and we don't need to forget that."
A 2015 law provides that state and local fire marshals can inspect facilities that store ammonium nitrate and requires the product to be stored at least 30 feet from combustible materials. It also requires companies to file reports about their inventories of ammonium nitrate with local fire chiefs.
However, the state did not require facilities to adopt fire protection measures, such as sprinkler systems, which was among the state fire marshal's recommendations after an exhaustive study of the blast.
"The problem is that the United States government and the legislatures forget history all too soon," Muska said. "We forgot about Texas City 50 years ago, and then it happened in West. We have forgotten about a number of things until it pops back up. Then everybody jumps on the bandwagon and says, 'Oh, we have a problem.'
"The West explosion happened five years ago. Bu it is like it happened 100 years ago. We are the farthest thing to those in Washington. No one believes it will happen to them. But it did happen in West, and we still remember. If it happened in Washington, I guarantee they would still remember."