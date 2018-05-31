Weather forecasters, farmers and anyone who worked outside or paid electric bills talk with awe about the Texas summer of 2011, when the temperature reached or exceeded 100 degrees for 90 days in Greater Waco, "which broke every imaginable record," according to a meteorologist in Fort Worth.
But the summer of 2018 already is generating whispers of comparison, and it does not officially start until June 21, nearly a month away on the heat-waved horizon. The state's electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is groaning, the National Weather Service predicts a three-digit high temperature Saturday, and water use already has grabbed the city of Waco's attention.
"Our customers used 40.8 million gallons of water on Wednesday. On the same day last year, they used 31.1 million gallons," city utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said. "We never hit 40 million gallons in May of last year, and only once in June."
Typically, July Fourth arrives in Waco hot as a firecracker. National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said Independence Day is the "average first date" on which a 100-degree temperature arrives. This year, it could happen Saturday, about a month earlier than the norm, Huckaby said.
"Early heat does not necessarily correlate with an extremely hot summer," Huckaby said. "But Waco also is more than 6.5 inches below normal on rainfall. It's been a dry spring. Vegetation is struggling. A shower or two in early June could help summertime temperatures, but it's not looking good."
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the power grid for most of the state, is not sweating bullets. It has adequate capacity to meet customer needs systemwide "under normal operating conditions," spokeswoman Leslie Sopko said.
Sopko acknowledged those conditions may prove elusive this year.
"We set multiple records in May," she said. "On Tuesday, between 4 and 5 p.m., we exceed 67,000 megawatts. We've never seen anything close to that number in the month of May. We're coming close to an all-time high. Back in August 2016, we experienced demand for 71,110 megawatts. But, remember, that was in August. The gap is closing. Usage we're seeing now is a month ahead of what we would typically anticipate."
She estimated the grid's capacity at 78,000 megawatts, with a megawatt-hour typically capable of powering 1,000 homes for one hour.
"We are expecting record peak usage on the ERCOT system this summer, and there is a strong likelihood we will set an all-time peak record," Sopko said. "The reasons are strong temperatures, a strong economy that has created population growth, and growth in oil and gas development in West Texas, which creates considerable demand for electricity.
"Still, we have no plans to issue an appeal for conservation."
Consumers facing higher utility bills so early in the season may pursue conservation measures of their own, according to TXU Energy.
It suggests consumers set thermostats at 78 degrees instead of 72, typically saving 6 to 18 percent on utility costs; set ceiling fans to run counterclockwise, keeping warm air higher; take shorter showers; keep refrigerator temperatures between 35 and 38 degrees; grill outside to keep the kitchen cool; wash clothes in cold or warm water to cut energy usage per load; and hang washed clothes outside or place flat to dry inside.
TXU Energy also suggests replacing filters on heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at least once very three months, and have equipment checked by a professional each year.
Keeping gardens and lawns green and vibrant during 100-degree heat may prove challenging, McLennan County Master Gardeners President Louie McDaniel said.
"The best time to water is early morning, prior to 10 a.m., using either a sprinkler system or hand-watering," McDaniel said. "You don't want to water late in the evening, when wet leaves may not have time to dry. That's just asking for disease. Installing two to three inches of good mulch throughout your garden is a big help. I highly recommend it. I also recommend deep watering as often as possible, and check on watering requirements for your plants."
Watering during the afternoon heat is also a bad idea, because water likely will evaporate more quickly, costing time and money, he said.
Mark Welch, a grain marketing economist at Texas A&M University, said he has "very serious concerns" about the heat's impact on Central Texas crops.
"Commodity prices are up this year, about 5 to 10 percent on corn, but I'm betting that heat will cut the corn yield by more than 10 percent. It could be closer to 25 to 50 percent," Welch said. "Farmers have crop insurance. It does not make you whole, but it may prevent complete disaster. When you're talking about a 25 percent yield loss, most farmers carry that much as a deductible, so it's not enough to trigger an insurance payment."
John Robinson, a Texas A&M professor focused on cotton, said heat is not as much of a concern for cotton production. But cotton prices have surged this week internationally because of turbulent weather in cotton-growing regions of China and a serious drought in the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, Robinson said.
"Heat is OK, if you get periodic rains," he said. "When is it going to rain in Central Texas? That could become a problem later in June."
Toiling in three-digit temperatures may create health risks, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said.
Highway crews meet briefly to discuss protective measures before assuming their positions along the roadway, he said. They wear shades to protect their eyes from the sun and place cooling devices in their clothing. They drink fluids to replace electrolytes, "and then drink twice as much water."
"It's incumbent upon employees to watch out for one another, especially this time of year," Roberts said. "They watch for heat exhaustion, heat stroke. They may take breaks more frequently, sit in the shade of a vehicle."
Roberts said temperatures rarely, if ever, get so hot crews are forced to cease operations.
"We don't send people back to the shop or warehouse," he said. "People do become more acclimated to the heat, but we still take all necessary precautions and try to be as prepared as possible."