Some believe it is downright unpatriotic to celebrate Independence Day without the flourish of fireworks. But a severe drought in McLennan County and around much of Texas has fire officials and emergency management personnel concerned as July Fourth approaches.
Dry conditions prompted McLennan County Judge Scott Felton last week to enact a ban on outdoor burning, but the move has no impact on the sale or use of fireworks, said Frank Patterson, Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management coordinator.
The city of Waco has an ordinance barring the use of fireworks inside city limits, regardless of weather. Violators could be fined up to $2,000, but the typical fine is $298 for those who show up at Municipal Court with payment in hand and do not contest the citation, city spokesman Larry Holze said.
Other communities apply their own rules to the use of fireworks, and they remain legal in the unincorporated areas of McLennan County.
The thirst for rain statewide has prompted 110 counties, including McLennan, Bell, Freestone and Limestone, to impose burn bans, according to Dennis Cain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Cain said no rain appears in the forecast for Greater Waco through July 1, and temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the mid-90s. He said the year's rainfall total through Friday stood at 8.57 inches, less than half the average of 17.67 inches for this point in the year.
Much of Central Texas, including McLennan, Hill, Navarro, Falls, Bell and Freestone counties, are classified as having drought conditions ranked as "moderate" to "severe," according to the United States Drought Monitor and information provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Officials say conditions are ripe for fireworks-induced grass fires.
"It's a recipe for disaster," Waco Deputy Fire Marshall Lt. Riley Kilgo said. "Grass fires are challenging due to extreme heat and lack of accessibility. They are hard to chase down and hard on the firefighters."
Patterson said bottle rockets with "sticks or fins" create the most concern.
"These are shot up, launched, and most of the fuselage remains intact, with embers in the sleeve," he said. "When they hit the ground, they will bounce, and if they end up in dry grass, you have a grass fire in a few minutes."
Communities suffering drought have been known to ban the use of "sticks and fins," but local conditions have not yet reached that level, Patterson said.
Jeff Coffee, with American Fireworks, said the company operates hundreds of stands around the state, including "eight to 12" in McLennan County. Drought conditions have not escaped his notice, he said.
"We always encourage people to be safe, and we design our fireworks to be as safe as possible," Coffee said. "Consumers should use our products as they are intended and be cognizant of their surroundings."
He said Texas' record-setting drought of 2011 prompted a statewide ban on fireworks. He also has encountered restrictions on the sale of "fins and sticks" in scattered communities facing extraordinary conditions.
Lawfully, he said, Texas allows fireworks sales two times a year, from June 24 through July 4 and from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1.
"That's when we generate the vast majority of our revenue," Coffee said. "McLennan County is a great market for us. We've found the residents there to be extremely patriotic and careful with their fireworks."
He said he has not noticed a decline in sales as sponsored fireworks displays have grown in popularity.
"Our stands and these shows offer the best of both worlds, and they serve to complement each other and generate interest," Coffee said.