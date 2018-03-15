It’s the sort of birthday celebration that both a Texas musician and a Texas music fan could love: Wade Bowen’s annual MusicFest will mark its 20th year at a bigger location and with rock band REO Speedwagon as a headliner.
Bowen, a Waco native, announced Thursday that his MusicFest, scheduled for June 3, will move this year from Indian Spring Park to the more expansive Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium.
Last year’s festival drew about 5,000 fans to Indian Spring Park, packing the site and leaving MusicFest organizers feeling they could not expand future festivals for lack of space.
Moving it to Touchdown Alley, an outdoor area adjoining McLane Stadium, would give the festival more breathing space for expansion. With more fans, planners could also invite nationally known acts, including rock veterans REO Speedwagon, to the festival.
“Being the 20th year, we wanted to expand it and see the difference,” Bowen said during a press conference at McLane Stadium.
The new site will offer more space for fans, food trucks, children’s activities and fan parking.
“It’s quite a jump for us to do this, but we feel this is the start for the next 20 years,” Bowen said. “Our goal is to make this the No. 1 event in Waco.”
Touchdown Alley not only is used during Baylor football games, but has hosted various festivals, music concerts and the city’s annual Fourth on the Brazos holiday event.
In addition to REO Speedwagon, this year’s fest will feature Midland, Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott and more performers to be named later. The MusicFest not only has become known for its broad list of Texas country talent — Bowen music compadres Stoney LaRue, Cody Canada and Randy Rogers are regulars — but for a rambling festival-ending jam with Bowen and his friends. Last year’s closing jam lasted more than three hours.
The event has grown from a single day to three days, with a celebrity golf tournament and, most recently, a separate sponsor party, accompanying the afternoon-and-evening MusicFest.
The Bowen Family Foundation, headed by Bowen’s sister Jill Bowen Goss, was created six years ago as a clearinghouse to distribute money raised by the MusicFest to charities and individuals serving children and families. In that period, it has raised $2.5 million, giving grants to organizations including CASA of McLennan and Hill Counties, the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, City of West disaster relief, AVANCE, the March of Dimes in Waco and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco.
Goss said the foundation aimed at meeting needs for families and children as a priority, giving grants to both organizations and individuals. Recently, it developed an online grant application site to funnel requests for funding consideration.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver prefaced Bowen’s remarks with a statement of support for the move and the Bowen Family Foundation’s work.
“This is a really big deal for the city,” Deaver said, adding that Waco, through its Tax Increment Financing fund, had contributed to the construction of McLane Stadium with this type of event support in mind.
“We’re obviously very proud of Wade and so grateful for the Bowen Family Foundation and all it gives to Waco, our families and our children,” he said.
MusicFest tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at www.prekindle.com and at Cavender’s, 4637 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 day of show.