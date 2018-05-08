A Waco couple clever with building and home design who came to national attention during their appearances with Chip and Joanna Gaines on “Fixer Upper” will put their own work on national television starting Wednesday night on the DIY Network.
Kelly and Clint Harp, owners of Harp Design Co., go front and center with their workers in “Wood Work,” a six-episode weekly series starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Spectrum cable subscribers will find the DIY Network on cable channel 161, while Grande Communications subscribers will find it on channel 150 and HD channel 949.
The series will follow the Harps and their co-workers as they design and build various projects in rooms and spaces that they have also designed. The first episode involves turning out multiple tables for different customers on a tight timetable.
While “Fixer Upper” often caught Clint Harp, 40, and his crew in their shop working on a piece for Joanna, “Wood Work” will be more project- and team-oriented, showing what is involved not only in creating furniture, but a space for it.
“Clint and I work together on the big projects,” said Kelly Harp, 39. “I think that’s what everyone wants to see.”
The Harps and their co-workers handle projects like installation of tongue-and-groove wood flooring, a Murphy bed that folds out from a wall, tables, bunk beds, credenzas and more.
The DIY Network has smaller viewership than HGTV, which carries “Fixer Upper,” but an audience more interested in doing work themselves.
“It’s a perfect fit for us,” Clint Harp said.
Wednesday’s debut ends months of waiting to see the final product after more than three months of filming starting last August.
“Oh my gosh! It was so much fun, even though we were running around with our hair on fire for three months,” Kelly Harp said.
The Harps are not the only ones anticipating the debut: Their co-workers are eager, too.
“We haven’t seen any of the footage they’ve shot,” Harp Design carpenter Joel Nelson said, while sanding a table top in an open space outside the woodshop. “We’re excited about it.”
With much of “Fixer Upper’s” success attributed to the personalities and chemistry of hosts Chip and Joanna, do the Harps feel any pressure to be anything more than who they are? Kelly Harp said no.
“We’ve done three pilots, all working with High Noon Entertainment and the same people. Our trust level is very high with them,” she said.
However, should “Wood Work” find success leading to talk of a second season, the Harps would have to make some major decisions to accommodate more filming.
“We’ll see where it goes,” Kelly Harp said. “We would love doing a season 2.”
The three months spent shooting “Wood Work’s” episodes disrupted Harp Design Co.’s regular work schedule, and more episodes for a second season would necessitate some changes, particularly as the company continues to see an uptick in its business.
“We can’t shut down anymore,” Clint Harp said. “We want to keep Harp Design at the pace it is currently going.”
As the Harps talked with local press standing in a shop doorway, almost a dozen tourists on a Waco Tours stop at Harp Design Co. peered for a look at the “Fixer Upper” celebrities. After the interview, Clint and Kelly stopped to chat with the visitors and agreed to photos.
Do they anticipate a higher level of celebrity should “Wood Work” take off with viewers? Clint shrugged.
“As long as you’re in Waco, you’re in sort of a fish bowl,” he said.
“Wood Work” is only the latest bump up in the Harps’ national public profile. In September, Clint will publish his book “Handcrafted: A Woodworker’s Story.” Just as the Gaineses’ “The Magnolia Story” and Chip’s “Capital Gaines” provide the back story to their success, “Handcrafted” will tell the stories of how Clint and Kelly got to where they are now.
“Fixer Upper” fans know part of the story, how Clint, struggling after leaving a well-paying job to start his own hand-crafted furniture business, happened to meet Chip Gaines at a gas station. That chance meeting led to a friendship between the two couples, then a business connection with Joanna and involvement in the Gaineses’ “Fixer Upper” series.
“Everybody’s heard this story of this fool and his amazing wife,” Clint Harp said, referring to himself. “But there’s a whole life full of crazy stories like this.”
The Harps’ pre-Waco years featured stops in Houston, Dallas, the Netherlands and France.
“We’ve been on this crazy journey, trying a whole bunch of different things and failing,” he said. “Well, not failing, but …”
“Flailing?” Kelly suggested.
“Flailing,” he agreed. It’s those stories of failing, flailing and, with others’ support and love, persevering that Clint hopes readers will find encouraging.
“I hope that people reading will think, I don’t feel alone,” he said.
The Harps will view “Wood Work’s” premiere with friends and several High Noon executives at the yet-to-be-opened Milo All Day restaurant, run by Waco chef and restauranteur Corey McEntyre and his wife Lauren, who manages the Harp Design Co. store.
The Harps’ three children — 11-year-old Hudson, 8-year-old Holland and 5-year-old Camille — will have to wait until next week. “Wood Work” airs after their bedtime, but child-parent negotiations led to an exception for next week’s episode which includes some people they know.
Just as “Fixer Upper” viewers in Waco try to figure out the neighborhoods where each week’s house sits, “Wood Work” watchers will enjoy seeing people from their hometown.
“Waco people will have fun spotting the people we work with from Waco,” Kelly Harp said.
It is disgruntled wives and husbands watching “Wood Work” that Clint should worry about, a DIY executive once joked with Clint. Disgruntled? Yes, he told him: those people married to spouses who want to quit their jobs and start building furniture for a living.