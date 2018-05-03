A Waco locksmith was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for sexually abusing two young girls.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court sentenced Isai Tovar Rodriguez to 20 years in prison after his guilty plea to indecency with a child by contact and to 15 years for sexual assault of a child.
The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, for a total of 35 years. Rodriguez agreed to the stacked sentences as part of his plea bargain with prosecutors.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, five counts of indecency with a child by contact and two counts of sexual abuse of a child. The punishment for continuous sexual abuse of a child is a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole up to life in prison without parole.
Rodriguez must serve at least half of his 35-year term before he can seek parole, but court officials said sex offenders normally serve about 90 percent of their sentences before they are released.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a family member beginning when she was 9 from April 2014 to March 2016. He also sexually abused a 13-year-old daughter of a homeless woman from Mexico, both of whom were living with Rodriguez and his wife, according to court documents.
Defense attorney Scott Peterson said Rodriguez is a hard worker who was employed with the same property company for 20 years. Peterson said the abuse of the young girls might be attributed to Rodriguez's upbringing and culture, where young girls are sometimes matched with older men.
"It could be because he comes from a different time and place," Peterson said.