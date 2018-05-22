Chris and Vivian van Gorder had settled into a routine, active but predictable, when they discovered Vivian was carrying triplets. Their life was about to be turned upside down, as the associate religion professor at Baylor University and his wife prepared to double their allotment of youngsters.
Already the parents of children ages 11, 9 and 4, they had not planned more additions to the family. But they regrouped, secured all the necessary medical tests, including multiples sonograms, and left the matter with a higher power.
Giving birth by cesarean section Monday, Vivian had another surprise, a bonus baby, so to speak. A fourth little one, not detected by testing, had remained hidden.
“God does have a sense of humor,” Chris van Gorder said of becoming a father again at age 57, and learning Vivian, “in her mid-30s,” was carrying a quartet, not a trio. With diapers, birthday parties for four, prekindergarten tuition and a new van to haul everyone around, he could forget about retiring at age 65.
“Apparently God’s plan was not our plan,” he said. “But we are fortunate and incredibly blessed. There are people around the world having children without the tremendous support we’re receiving, from the religion department at Baylor, the Mennonite church we attend (Hope Fellowship), our friends and neighbors, even Jeff Hunter Toyota, which gave us a great deal. We had just bought a seven-passenger van, parked it in the garage and were not going to drive it out until we brought the babies home. Now we need a 12-passenger model.”
Chris van Gorder said the multiple births were not the result of any fertility treatment and the couple were as surprised as anyone.
More important, the babies and Vivian van Gorder are thriving, said nurses in the neonatal unit at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Two needed oxygen treatment early in their stay but were doing well enough Tuesday to kick the treatment. Born at 33 weeks, all had birth weights hovering around 5 pounds, even the one playing hide-and-go-seek, Chris van Gorder said.
“It’s hard to believe they all are so healthy,” said Stacy Clemons, a registered nurse monitoring their care late Tuesday afternoon.
Sitting in a wheelchair nearby Vivian van Gorder wore a tired smile as RN Emily Fikes gave newborn Tristan van Gorder a checkup.
“I’m just trying to digest the process. I go in expecting three babies, and they find four,” Vivian van Gorder said. “We’ll just take things one day at a time and hope for no more surprises. I spent yesterday saying, ‘Oh, my God,’ my husband said.”
The couple has chosen the names Clare, Tristan and Erik for the baby girl and her two brothers. A name for the fourth remains a work in progress.
“Don’t forget Daisy,” Fikes said, mentioning a candidate in the running.
“She was the healthiest of them all,” Chris van Gorder said. “The doctors were finishing everything up, but one noticed that a sack had been left behind. Doctors Carl Dunn and Karen Patterson called the team back in, fished it out, and all four of them have turned out miraculously healthy. None on breathing tubes now, jaundice is going away, and they’re eating a little bit.”
The van Gorders met on a mission trip to Nigeria, and meeting Vivian there proved providential, Chris said. Her parents now live in Waco, and her mother, Charity Ezeike, visited Scott & White late Tuesday afternoon to see her new grandchildren.
Megan Snipes, a hospital spokeswoman, said research indicates the van Gorder quadruplets are the first born at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Four sisters from San Antonio, Alison, Brooke, Claire and Darcy Hansen, gained gained attention as the Hansen quadruplets who graduated from Baylor University in 1997. They appeared in ads for Coca-Cola and Jack in the Box, among other companies, and were featured on several TV shows.
Multiples of America, an organization devoted to multiple births, reports on its multiplesofamerica.org that 228 sets of quadruplets were born in 2015, the most in any year for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has numbers. That is out of 3.9 million live births, meaning one set of quadruplets arrived every 17,105 live births.
Matt Porter, with Hope Fellowship, said the congregation will welcome the four new additions with open arms.
“We’ve noticed our nursery looking a little empty. We’ll have to dust it off and get it ready,” Porter said. “We’ve never had quadruplets, so we’ll have to learn a few things. I’m sure members will want to set aside nights to give the van Gorders some relief, to stop by and hold the babies and give them a break.
“It’s a challenge, a blessing but a challenge.”