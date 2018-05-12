Valden L. Robertson, 84, served as a fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force for 24 years, including two tours in Vietnam. Learning to fly on the F-100, or “Hun” for short, he raised a family during his career and served many exciting assignments.
But today he cannot remember any of it.
His son, Woodway resident Steve Robertson, has been here before. His mother, Billie Lou, had died in her early 60s of Alzheimer’s Disease, a progressive condition that destroys memory and other vital mental functions. There are more than 3 million US cases per year and no known survivors.
When his father started showing symptoms, Steve recognized it.
“It’s very painful,” he said. “We already had gone through it with our mom, so it was extremely painful when dad started showing symptoms. He worked his way from the ground up to have a wonderful career.”
One thing Val did before symptoms began to develop was to write a personal diary about his Air Force experience. Steve inherited the diary when Val went to assisted living in Bryan, Texas, where his sister, Lori, and her family are helping to care for him.
When Steve read it, he knew what he needed to do: tell his father’s story. For Steve himself, a Navy veteran, it would be a labor of love. This, then, is Val’s story, as written by his son Steve (edited for length).
Val Robertson, 84, was born in LaGrange, Wyoming, a small town of about 150 people. The son of a carpenter trying to make ends meet during the Great Depression, Val learned at an early age to appreciate simple things.
Little boys in small towns dream of big things, and Val was no different. Val had an uncle who had served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, and Val often dreamed of being a pilot. An outstanding high school athlete, he was recruited to play at Chadron State Teachers College in Nebraska. That one year of college left Val broke.
Remembering his childhood dream, Val checked the qualifications for pilot training and found it required two years of college. Lacking both college hours and money, Val returned to LaGrange, where he worked six days a week in the local lumber yard.
Returning home one Saturday night from a dance hall, there was an announcement on the radio that the Air Force was accepting applications for pilot training from high school graduates. It turned out that the Korean War was taking a toll on pilots, and they had lowered the entrance requirements.
The following Monday, Val was waiting at the local recruiting office. After testing, the interview was quick:
“What do you want to do?” “Fly,” Val replied. “When do you want to leave?” “Today.” “Where do you want to go?” “Where it’s warm.”
The sound of music
There was an immediate opening for a musician, so Val enlisted in February 1953 to play the trumpet for the U.S. Air Force. During basic training in Livermore, California, he and about 60 classmates tested for entry into flight training. Val and two others were selected as aviation cadets. The next 18 months were a blur as Val completed training at three different bases before reporting in August 1954 for basic flight training at Bryan Air Force Base in Texas.
Texas was in the fourth year of a seven-year drought, and Val kindly described the base as a "wasteland." The living quarters were four-man tar paper shacks that had been used for chicken coops after World War II. When it rained, albeit rarely, the quarters smelled like wet chicken manure. This was a minor inconvenience as Val and his fellow cadets were busy training to be officers and pilots.
In late September, Val and some buddies were hanging out at the Texas Drive-In in Bryan when some young ladies drove up in a green convertible. Val introduced himself to one lady named Billie Lou Stanley from Hearne. Something clicked, and Val proposed after a New Year’s dance in Waco; they were married in Hearne on May 21, 1955. Val continued his flight training and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in September 1955. The next couple of years were busy and they welcomed their first child, Steve, in 1957, while still stationed in Bryan.
In addition to flying and supporting a family, Val was working toward a college degree with extension courses. The Air Force recognized his efforts and in 1960, sent him to the University of Colorado, where he completed 48 hours in one year. The next assignment took the Robertson family to Spain for three years, where they traveled through Europe to see the sights — exciting times for two people who grew up in small towns. The family grew to four with the addition of Lori, who was born at Torrejón Air Base in 1963.
Next week: Val trains on the F-100 and reports to Vietnam for two tours of duty. After 24 years in the military, he retires as a lieutenant colonel in 1977.