There are only two things 57-year-old Tim Martin wanted to do with his life: “I wanted to be a soldier and I wanted to be a cowboy,” said the Oglesby resident.
So far, the Denison native has more than fulfilled his goals. He spent 22 years in the military before he retired and became a successful farrier.
Martin’s major influence was his father, who served two tours in Vietnam. He grew up traveling with his family, both throughout the United States and in Germany.
Between the ages of 12 and 14, he learned how to drive an armored vehicle. His father would take him to work once a week and let him sit on his lap (as he was too small to do the floor controls) and steer the M113. “My father taught me how to be a non-commissioned officer. I always knew I wanted to be in the military,” Martin said.
What Martin wanted in the military was tanks and armored vehicles – and the Cavalry. “I love the Cavalry; I lived the legend,” he said. As soon as he was 18, he entered the Army and became a solider in the 19th Delta Cavalry, serving as a scout in reconnaissance. He was 18 when he joined on the delayed entry program in 1978.
In 1979, he went to Fort Hood for his first assignment, where he’d been as a child. There, he was part of testing the X-M1 (today M-1) with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry. “As soon as it lost its X, the tank went to Germany and so did I,” Martin said.
The location was Garlstadt with the 3rd Battalion of the 41st Infantry. In addition to plenty of training, one of the more interesting assignments for Martin was attending French commando school. “I learned stuff in that school I took all the way to battle,” he said. “The training I did in that school helped my soldiers in Bosnia.”
Re-enlisted
After his Germany trip, Martin, who had already served four years, signed up for three more. He came back to the 1/7 Cavalry at Fort Hood. By this time, he was a staff sergeant, and there was a shortage of staff sergeants in Germany, so off he went to the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment in Nuremburg.
In 1986, he left the Army. He was 25. Operation Desert Shield had started, so Martin re-enlisted and was assigned to the 77th Armored Battalion of the 4th Infantry. He was to go to the Gulf War, but it was over so fast, orders were canceled.
When Martin came back into the military, they brought him in as a private, first class. He had to work his way back up again, and within 90 days he had been promoted to specialist, then corporal and now, sergeant.
Martin would continue to serve in the demilitarized zone in Korea, and back at Fort Hood. The troops were alerted that they were going to Bosnia, Martin included. This global armed conflict was serious. His superiors told him, “We’re going to be training you for your worst day in Bosnia.”
Although he went after the height of war, it was still plenty hot. It wasn’t as bad as ’95, but it was bad … lots of mines, booby traps, riots and the occasional sniper,” he said. He was to be there six months but stayed eight.
Uncovered mass graves
He was on Hill 1326 guarding a communication center when at the bottom of the hill they uncovered mass graves, evidence of the Bosnian genocide. It was 1998 in the village of Donja Glumina, and it was part of more than 22 sites uncovered with victims of the war.
In Bosnia, Martin learned the value of restraint. Once, while in a guard tower, a red laser light was trained on him. He and the other men hit the floor. They determined it came from a house, which turned out to have a child fooling around with a laser. He was glad he hadn’t reacted with mortar.
Another time they thought they had spotted a sniper, but it was another child playing solider with a pool stick. “We had to learn to check things out because they may not be what you think,” he said.
Another Korean trip followed Bosnia, then Martin went back to Fort Hood. He was there on 9-11 and was part of locking down the base, which they accomplished in 45 minutes.
In 2005, Martin retired as an E-7, sergeant first class. In 1995, he and his wife, Samathy Kay (Paddock) Martin, bought a ranch in Oglesby. Married in 1991, they have two children and six grandchildren.
Proud of his service
While he was in Army, Martin had attended school to be a master farrier, working weekends and nights to get it accomplished. He used his skills to make extra money.
“The military is a good career,” Martin said, adding he was proud of his service. “It will give you a better perspective on life.”