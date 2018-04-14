Last week: Robinson resident James “Jim” Savell is sent to Vietnam and becomes an MACV-SOG, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam-Studies and Observation Group, a classified operative that conducted reconnaissance and covert unconventional warfare.
When Mississippi native James “Jim” Savell was awarded his Green Beret and sent to Vietnam with the 5th Special Forces Group, he became an MACV-SOG (Military Assistance Command, Vietnam — Studies and Operations Group). His first assignment was One-Zero School, the SOG commando school, where he became a team leader of Reconnaissance Team Auger.
There, in the jungles of Vietnam, and along the border of Cambodia and Laos, Savell conducted mostly reconnaissance, but also engaged in subterfuge to confuse the enemy. For example, once they replaced some ammo shells with some that were defective. When the enemy used the ammo, it exploded before it could be fired. Then, Savell said, the enemy might think the entire dump of ammo was bad.
Early on in Vietnam, they lived and worked among the Montagnard, the indigenous people of the Central Highlands of Vietnam. Carrying his CAR-15 and a 66-pound rucksack, they would camp along the Cambodian border.
“We called them little people,” Savell said. But despite their size, they were fierce fighters and invaluable sources of information.
“They knew the dialects, they knew the languages and they knew the terrority,” Savell said.
Once, Savell and company found underground bunkers complete with rooms for a bike repair shop, medical bunker and more. They gathered evidence and destroyed what they could.
During the time Savell was in Vietnam, the war was winding down and Special Forces was cut from 12 teams to six. He was reassigned to the Exploitation Force Company in the same camp and area. Bu Dop Camp was located some 2½ miles south of the Cambodian border in South Vietnam.
There he worked with another group of citizens, the Cambodians. They would prepare heavily for the mission by plotting, planning and practicing. Once they were ready, helicopters would come in to take them to locations over the border of Cambodia. It was a dangerous experience, and once on an outgoing mission, one of the helicopters was shot down. It was enough to give him pause, but he went anyway.
“The same sound of the whop, whop of the helicopter blades is the same sound as rounds hitting it,” Savell said.
When his time was up, there was a glut of Special Forces members, so Savell was diverted to the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with the 1st of the 325th Parachute Infantry Regiment. Serving as a platoon sergeant, he was there several years before he heard about an airborne unit at Fort Hood with the 75th Rangers (A Co.).
Savell transferred to Fort Hood and spent two years in hand-training soldiers in everything he knew. They unit was then disbanded and he got orders to report to Ft. Knox, where he worked as a drill sergeant. “It was two miserable years. I didn’t like it,” he said.
By this time, the glut in Special Forces had disappeared, and the military needed more Special Forces members. He went to Fort Bragg, where he became an instructor at Camp Mackall. There, he was a survivalist instructor, teaching others how to live off the land and how to conduct subterfuge.
Within a couple of years, he was back in Germany, this time in Bad Tölz, in Bavaria Germany, serving an A-Team as a weapons guy. He got injured skiing (bad knees) and he was medevaced out to a hospital. He decided he didn’t want to go back and was reassigned to a commando school in the Swiss Alps, where he would be an American instructor alongside leaders of other countries teaching their skills.
It was one of his favorite assignments, because it was during this time he had an opportunity to jump with the Swiss, the French and the British, among others. He flew and jumped out of a JU 88, a German World War II Luftwaffe twin-engine combat plane with the 200th German Airborne Unit. It was an exciting time.
His overseas assignment ended, Savell returned to the States and was stationed in Wichita Falls, where he taught ROTC. Rider High School offered him a civilian job teaching JROTC, and Savell retired from the military in 1986 as a master sergeant.
Married to Waco native Connie Queen in 1974, they moved back to Robinson after Savell retired from teaching after 16 years. He and Connie were married 44 years as of last Thursday.
Today, Savell conducts lectures and spend times on historical military research. He also teaches etiquette classes.
“I did not get where I am on my own,” Savell said. “I have been with giants in my career. It was a wonderful trip.”