They were known as MACV-SOG, and you wouldn’t want to encounter them in a back alley. In fact, you probably wouldn’t, because SOGs were trained to get in and out without being seen, among other covert tactics. It’s just one of their many skills, said retired Master Sgt. James “Jim” Savell, 71, himself a former SOG.
The Robinson resident spent some 21 years serving his country in the U.S. military. Today, he has plenty of memories of the excitement of that time.
Savell was born to a mid-wife in an old cotton gin in Mississippi. Shortly after he was born, his mother was hospitalized with tuberculous, and spent the following years moving with his brother and sister from one relative’s house to another. At some point, his mother got well, and they eventually wound up in Waco.
Savell didn’t bother to finish high school; he joined the U.S. Army instead after he turned 18 in 1965, lured by the idea of becoming a “missileman.” In his mind, he was thinking of crawling around shooting a hand-held bazooka, but the reality of his first assignment was anything but.
“I was miserable,” Savell said. It was his first assignment in Alvarado, Texas, where he was a Nike-Hercules missileman with the 4th of the 64th Air Defense Artillery. He found it boring. “I wanted action,” he added.
Savell was in Alvarado when the song, “The Ballad of the Green Beret,” came out. Listening to it on the jukebox, he was enthralled. Then he met a Green Berets and that cemented the idea. He and two friends took all the tests, including a psychological test, “because you have to be crazy,” he said, laughing. Of the three, he was the only one to make it.
The Cold War
His following assignment in Aschaffenburg, Germany, was much better. He became an infantryman with the 3rd Infantry and was awaiting Special Forces training, but because of the needs of the military, he went to Germany first during the Cold War. “I was in my element,” he said. “I blossomed.”
He spent plenty of time running around and crawling on the ground, driving tanks and other tasks he felt were much more exciting. He decided to re-enlist for six more years after a Green Beret recruited him.
He had one more year in Germany before “I went back to the land of the round knobs,” he joked. There, he went to airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia, followed by Special Forces training at Fort Bragg. He was awarded his green beret in 1968.
The real combat
Initially assigned to the 6th Special Forces Group, he was reassigned to the 5th SOG in Vietnam in 1969. This is what Savell had been waiting for. “Everybody wanted to get into the 5th Group,” because that was where the real combat was,” he said.
The MACV-SOG – Military Assistance Command, Vietnam–Studies and Observations Group was a classified, CIA-led operative that conducted covert unconventional warfare in Vietnam with trained volunteers. Although SOG had high casualty rates, Savell came through unscathed. In all, reports show 10 SOG teams were lost, and 14 were overrun or destroyed. There are still 50 SOGs listed as missing in action.
At the time, Savell said each team member received only enough information to get the job done. Each person’s piece fit together in an entire puzzle, so no one really knew what the other teams were doing. It was a way to ensure operations remained secure in the event of capture. It was so secretive, that even the U.S. government denied its existence for a time and for years information stayed suppressed.
He initially arrived in Cam Ranh Bay was sent to Nha Trang.
Savell was assigned to the CCS (Command and Control South), Reconnaissance Team Auger. Fear never really crossed his mind. “I was 9 feet tall and bulletproof,” he said. “All the fear is gone. They’ve trained it out of you. My mentality was that we were better than everyone else. It took a while for me to get rid of that attitude.”
In reality, “every operation I went on I was scared to death, but it didn’t impede my movement,” he said. Once he hit the ground, he forgot all about the fear until the next mission.
And some of the missions were quite interesting.
Next week: Savell goes One-Zero school and becomes a MACV-SOG team leader. His military career has many more adventures, including jumping from an JU88 World War II German aircraft, among other exciting moments. He later married and retired after 16 years from a teaching career before moving to Robinson.