There are at least three reasons why Waco resident Don Holland, 77, chose to serve in the U.S. Navy. The first was when he dressed in his uncle's Navy uniform as a child. It was impressive. The second reason was that plenty of family members served in the military – including that uncle and twin brothers who served in the Army and the Air Force, along with his father, who served in the Texas National Guard.
The third reason was a 14-month stint in the Texas National Guard. Lying about his age, the Abbott native joined at age 16 and spent time in Killeen on weekend and summer getaways.
“The experience prompted me to pursue it further,” Holland said.
By the time Holland was in the middle of high school at Waco, he decided he didn’t need it and quit. He went to work as a soda jerk and a short-order cook for the brother of Mr. Cupps of Cupps Drive-in fame. He decided it was time to do something different.
“I selected the Navy to ‘See the World,” he said. It also helped that he didn’t have a fondness for marching.
So, on Nov. 26, 1957, Holland joined the Navy and went to boot camp in San Diego. He was 17, so his mom had to sign for him. After boot camp, his first assignment was to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Eight (HS-8) at Ream Field outside San Diego.
Learning a new skill, typing
When he checked in, he was offered a selection of jobs: “‘Son, I am going to give you a choice of duty,’” Holland remembered the chief saying. “You can go to the mess hall and clean pots and pans or you can go to the barracks and clean the heads, or you can come in this office, teach yourself to type and work for me.’ I knew what mess duty was and what compartment cleaning was, so I said,’ Chief, I will learn to type.’” He only had to learn 20 words per minute, but he learned 30.
That experience would lead to a long and mostly happy career in the U.S. military, starting as a seaman, personnelman striker. His first deployment was to the Airborne Early Warning Squadron in Guam, which he didn’t care for.
“The place stinks,” Holland said. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it.” He transferred a few months later to the Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 13 (VAW-13).
Apparently, the excessive rain in Guam causes rotting and an odor that outside people aren't familiar with. It didn’t take long to get used to it, Holland said, but still, after working in an office and receiving a promotion to PM 3, he was ready to come home. He also got his GED and took classes in the territorial college of Guam. In addition, he spent time in Japan on R&R.
His favorite time in service
In the summer of 1960, he reported to Fleet Tactical Support Squadron 1 (VR-1) at NAS, Patuxent River, Maryland. It was one of his favorite times in the service. During the four years he was there, there was an all-girl college nearby, and Holland went on a blind date.
“She sits over there,” Holland said, laughing and gesturing to his wife, Janet (Welk) Hammond, who sat on the living room couch. They were married on Aug. 20, 1961.
During that four years, he had two children and his father passed away, all significant events for him. He also was promoted to PN-1 (E-6). Then, after more schooling, he was assigned to the USS Savage (D3-86), a Edsall Class destroyer escort, one of the smallest ships on the ocean. It was homeported in Hawaii, so the entire family got to go. Also during that time, he applied for the Commissioned Officer Program.
He spent one trip on the Savage off the coast of Alaska, where they were to provide an early-warning radar system for signs of aircraft. After two months at sea, they hit a log and had to return to Hawaii for repairs.
“We got into heavy seas which registered on the inclinometer as exceeding our safe limits to roll,” Holland said. “Most of the crew was seasick, but I was one of the lucky ones who did not get sick. I thought if I don’t get seasick from this, I never will, but that was wrong.”
When he returned to Hawaii, he received orders for deployment to Vietnam. It would be the first of three trips on two different ships.
Next week: Holland volunteers for a dangerous operation and returns to Vietnam two more times. He also helps the Navy convert to a computerized inventory control system. He retires from the service on Dec. 1, 1977 as a full lieutenant.