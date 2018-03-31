The hills had names: Landing Zones (and Firebases) Alpine, Manchester and Winchester. But they weren’t anything local. They were the names of hills in Vietnam that often served as area for small aircraft — especially helicopters — to land. And, it was to these hills that China Spring resident, Bobby Brister, 70, would end up serving on during the Vietnam War.
Brister, a Waco native, always knew about duty. He was surrounded by family members who had served. Moving to Atlanta, Gerogia, at age 6, he grew up there and graduated from high school. By the time he was 18, he already had registered for the draft and came back to Waco. He wasn’t sure at the time what he was going to do. “I didn’t know,” Brister said. “I was free.”
In the meantime, Brister, a cousin and friend went down to join the U.S. Navy on the 120-day plan, a deferred plan. While he was waiting, he left Waco and went back to Atlanta and worked for a time at Owen-Illinois glass. Then he got a draft notice for the Army.
He returned to Waco to talk to the Navy recruiter, who said there was no space available, but was able to get him into the U.S. Marines. He went to boot camp in 1968 in San Diego, California, where his advanced training was in heavy artillery on the 105 mm howitzer. It wasn’t his choice: “With the Marine Corps, it was what was needed at the time,” he said.
Brister went immediately after his 30-day leave home to Quang Tri Vietnam in September 1968, where he joined the Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division.
A batteryman when he first arrived, Brister spent his second day in Vietnam on reconnaissance. He and another man — both new — had to sit at the bottom of the hill and listen for movement at night. Sitting quietly out there with his M-16, “you’re listening, and you know you’re going to hear 10,000 things,” he said. “And you’re new in the country and you don’t know what to listen for or not. You just kept waiting for the next guy to come.”
The grunt work didn’t last long. Brister became a section chief in his battery of (usually) six men, although the gun could be fired with four. Theirs was a mobile unit, traveling from landing zone to landing zone via helicopter, with the gun hooked up underneath.
While it was dangerous, Brister doesn’t recall ever being fired upon in the air. Helicopters would land, and the men would set up four guns in a zone. As section chief, Brister checked quadrants, elevation and adjustments before firing the gun.
In all, Brister participated in 16 different operations in South Vietnam and close to the demilitarized zone in northern Vietnam. He traveled to five different landing zones, including Charley 2, where they went between missions.
Most memorable time
Landing Zones Alpine and Winchester were the most memorable for Brister. Every day at Zone Alpine, the men would get two incoming mortar rounds from the enemy, followed that evening by jets bombing around the hill. It was how they (the enemy) adjusted their firing, Brister said.
They never did find out who was firing but located a hole where the mortar round was and destroyed it.
At Landing Zone Winchester, it was rats — and monsoons.
“During the monsoon you stayed wet,” Brister said. “We would fire in our shorts, hats and boots. If you had anything dry, you wanted it to stay that way.”
At night, the rats, attracted by the food left behind by the last tenants, would jump up under the sleeping pallet and hit Brister in the back when he was trying to sleep. “They weren’t rats, they were monsters,” he said. “To this day, I don’t like rats.”
Roughly two months before he was to leave Vietnam, Brister went home on emergency leave when his father died. While he was in Waco, he married Judy Herbert; they had to ditch Hawaii wedding plans.
When he returned to Vietnam, he was placed in Echo Company with the 3rd Division, which was about to pull out from Vietnam. Brister went back to the States via a Navy troop carrier. “That’s when I finally got my Navy experience in,” he joked.
On Feb. 12, 1970, he was mustered out of the Marines, but spent four years in the Reserves. Brister earned his associate degree at Texas State Technical College in Waco and went to work for Owens-Illinois in Waco for 32 years before retiring. Today, he and his wife have been married 48 years. They have two children and two grandchildren.
For a long time, Brister didn’t talk about his experience in Vietnam. He wasn’t hiding. It just wasn’t popular. Today, he wouldn’t want to do it again, but he’s thankful for the experience.
“Back then, that’s just what you did,” Brister said.