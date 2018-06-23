Not everyone who joins the military gets the assignment they want. Such was the case with Elm Mott resident Bobbi Lee Christianson. She didn’t get her first pick of a job, nor did she ever get to deploy, like she hoped she would.
Still, Christianson didn’t mind. She was happy to become a Marine and did just that after she graduated from high school (after she took the summer off).
Christianson, 39, was born and raised with four other siblings on a ranch near Helena, Montana, and grew up around cattle, horses and the like. Two years before she graduated from Great Falls High School, she signed up for the Marines. To her, it was only logical to join the military. After all, her dad was in the Army, one grandfather was a Seabee, and another was in the Air Force.
On Aug. 24, 1997, Christianson was 18 years old when she entered the Marines. She didn’t get her career choice — intelligence — and instead was given her third choice: diesel mechanic, a skill her father had taught her. They flew her to what Christianson called “swamp town,” at Parris Island in South Carolina.
“Marines in California climb mountains; we have the swamp in South Carolina,” she said.
While basic was no problem for her, there were other minor irritations, such as the heat, humidity and sand, none of which she was familiar with. “You’re trying to stand still in formation and sand fleas are biting you all over,” she said.
After roughly 13 weeks of basic, she went to Jacksonville, North Carolina, to school. From there, she was assigned right next door at Camp Lejeune with the 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Force Service Support Group.
She worked in a large, concrete building that served as one big, open bay. She was the only female on the shop floor. She worked on Logistic Vehicle Systems (or LVS) similar to a flat-bed trailer (depending on how you set it up). It could be set up as a dump truck or a fire truck, among other configurations. Her job as part of the 3rd Echelon was to repair and replace engines. She attended school to learn about the LVS specifically, as she had trained on Jeeps, Humvees and the like.
“Military vehicles are completely different than civilian vehicles,” she said. “There’s no AC and the vehicles are all diesel, all automatic,” she said.
Then, Christianson was sent to college at the Coastal Carolina Community College to learn heavy equipment, which are mostly big engines, such as tanks. She lived in the barracks on base until she started a family and moved right out the back gate of the base.
Christianson was one of only seven people selected to attend school on the East Coast to learn how to work on the Interim Fast Attack Vehicle (IFAV) a modified version of the Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen 290.
She was set to deploy to Germany, but by that time, she was closer to getting out. When she got pregnant with her first of two sons, she was moved to the office, a job that bored her. Because she was getting so many shop questions, she wrote a step-by-step manual of how to repair and replace the 8V92 diesel engine.
Christian was then selected for quality control to ensure safety regarding the engine repairs and replacements. She also worked hazmat for a while.
She was inspecting a vehicle and was standing on a tire when she fell onto the concrete and landed on her back. “I sucked it up at the time,” she said.
Christian spent four years in the military and got out two weeks before 9-11 as a corporal (she just missed sergeant) and a shooting expert. She wanted to go back in because of 9-11 but was refused due to her injuries. Instead, she worked on base as a civilian mechanic for one year. Marines and sailors would bring their own cars to be worked on.
She moved to Elm Mott in 2002 and had her second child. At the time, no one would hire her as a mechanic. She worked as a postal carrier for 11 years. Today, she works in Green’s Country Store as a cook. She is partially disabled.
Currently, she is engaged to Corey Williams; they plan to marry next year. She also has one grandbaby on the way.
Despite her disability, Christianson was happy to be a “jarhead” and would do it again if given the chance.
Encouraging words
“I would do it all over again,” she said. “I encourage all of our younger generation to stand up and do their part for the country.”
This is the final column celebrating women during the 70th year of officially recognizing women in military service. On June 12, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed a bill known as the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, allowing women to serve as regular service members.