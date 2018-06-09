Waco resident Amanda Hinshaw, 32, an Oklahoma City native, has seen more than her fair share of the dead and injured in Iraq in her role as a medic with the U.S. Army.
Although the job itself was new to her, life in the military was not. The Oklahoma native grew up an “Army brat” and had an affinity for soldiers because her father was one.
Hinshaw attended seven elementary schools, two junior highs and one high school, where she graduated in Arizona. She planned to attend college with some of her friends, but many were getting married, so she changed her mind. Since her brother had just joined the Army the year before, she thought it might be good to serve.
“It was the last time I saw him until three years later in Balad, Iraq,” Hinshaw said. “I wanted to work with soldiers and help them because I grew up around them. A medic seemed the best way to do that.”
In 2004, she joined the Army and went to boot camp at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, then San Antonio for medic training at Fort Sam Houston. Sixteen weeks later, she was assigned to her first base at Fort Hood in Killeen.
Within two months she was deployed to Iraq with the 4th Infantry Division, where she would spend her time attached to Bravo Company. “I spent my first Christmas away from home,” she said.
Arriving in Kuwait, the soldiers were stuck there for about two weeks before they could get their vehicles and head to Iraq. She described it as hot and flat with tons of sand. During that two weeks, Hinshaw was thrust into work immediately when soldiers would get heat exhaustion. “People would just fall out,” she said.
Her next stop was Camp Taji, located 17 miles from Baghdad. She slept in trailers — when she was there — but most of the time, they were out in the field on logistical missions, where she would sleep in the Humvee.
Amanda's first encounter
She also was part of the QRF, or Quick Reaction Force, in case of emergencies. Once, for example, a Bradley Fighting Vehicle was blown up and they had to retrieve the bodies of four dead men. The tank had hit a metal pressure plate that explodes when a certain amount of weight pushes on it.
It was her first such encounter, but she found herself strangely calm. “Chaos becomes very peaceful to you,” she said.
Her worst time came on Sept. 11, when her own team members were hit by what Hinshaw called a “daisy chain,” a bomb that sets off two other bombs. She was in the third Humvee and witnessed the incident, which affected three people. Her squad leader was injured, and another soldier was so affected by it that it ruined the rest of his life, Hinshaw said.
She also experienced her first mass casualty, where her team leader placed her in charge of caring for injured Iraqi soldiers. “I was 19,” she said. “I grew up a lot.”
Hinshaw spent 12 months in Iraq, returning stateside before moving to Germany, where she was stationed in Baumholder. Life there was tame by comparison; she worked in a clinic setting, treating things like bug bites, injuries from fights and less traumatic wounds.
She deployed a second time to Iraq in 2007, this time to Fob Hammer, located close to the Syrian border. It was a rough area, with bomb teams cleaning routes along the way. She went to Balad, Iraq and lived in tents during the summer. Placed on night shift, she was forced to sleep during the day when it was hot and sunny. She also got stuck without food and water on a mission for 16 hours when trucks were blown up.
She spent 15 months in Iraq. It wasn’t the best of times.
Still, returning to Germany, Hinshaw re-enlisted for another four years and went to Fort Bragg, N.C. She was put into what she called a “Med-Com,” and it was her worst experience in the military, she said (even though she loved Fort Bragg).
It was enough to convince her to leave the Army, which she did on Feb. 14, 2013, as an E-5. She attended college in North Carolina for a time but visited her sister in Waco and decided to attend Baylor University, where she was part of the student veterans organization. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education this past May. In August, Hinshaw starts a new job, teaching fourth grade students at Mountainview Elementary.
“The first four years I really loved it,” she said of the Army. “I think I would do it all over again. It was fun, and I liked it a lot. Believe it or not, I think it’s going to make me a better teacher.”
June 12 is Women Veterans Day in Texas. This year marks the 70th such year of officially recognizing women in military service, says the National Association of American Veterans, who will mark the occasion on Tuesday in Austin. On June 12, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed a bill known as the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, allowing women to serve as regular service members. On June 9, 2017, Texas Senate Bill 805 designated June 12 as Women Veterans Day in Texas.