McLennan County's financial hit from the first Twin Peaks shootout trial was softened a bit Monday as county commissioners accepted a $645,624 state grant to ease the financial burden in dealing with fallout from the once-in-a-lifetime incident.
Commissioners approved the grant, which came from the County Essential Services program, part of the governor's criminal justice division. It marks the county's second grant from the program. McLennan County received $268,527 in October 2016, which also went to defray law enforcement expenses from the May 2015 shootout that left nine dead and more than 20 wounded.
The second grant will help cover the $572,000 in overtime costs for sheriff's deputies who provided extra security before and during the trial of Jacob Carrizal, Dallas Bandidos chapter president, which ended in a hung jury and a mistrial. Other expenses covered in the grant request include professional services, forensic testing, expert witness fees, meals and travel and large tents erected in the alley behind the courthouse.
County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the grant program helps counties defray unexpected criminal justice expenses that go beyond normal county operations. The county has a good working relationship with the governor's office, which could give the county another chance at state grant money, depending on how the remaining Twin Peaks cases play out, Chapman said.
Karem Shrine building
In other business Monday, commissioners formally put the 90-year-old former Grand Karem Shrine building at 701 Washington Ave. up for sale, authorizing advertisements for sealed bids to buy the three-story structure.
County Judge Scott Felton declined to reveal the county's asking price for the 53,000-square-foot building and a parking lot across Washington Avenue, but the McLennan County Appraisal District lists the property's value as $2 million for tax purposes.
The county paid $383,000 for the building in 1995 after the Karem Shrine moved to a new property off North River Crossing. A few years after the purchase, the county health services department and the child support court moved in, but county officials have discussed the idea of selling the under-used property for a number of years.
"It doesn't serve a useful purpose to us except for the areas we are utilizing right now," Felton said. "So the rest of the building is just being wasted, and we would like to find somebody who would put the full facility to use in the downtown area."
Felton said the health services department and child support court would move or the county might try to reach a lease agreement with the new owners.
The invitation for sealed bids will be advertised Friday and April 13, with commissioners planning to open the bids May 2, Felton said.
Over the past several years, potential buyers have contacted the county with inquiries about the building and were allowed to tour it, he said.
The building needs about $119,000 in roof work to prevent leaks into its spacious grand ballroom upstairs. That estimate came from a study the county and city of Waco commissioned in 2016 to explore a joint-use agreement. They found renovations to meet their needs would cost $12.5 million, and the option was not explored further.