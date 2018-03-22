Waco's 10th Court of Appeals has vacated a gag order issued five months ago by a visiting judge appointed to hear a Twin Peaks shootout biker's case.
Judge Doug Shaver, of Houston, issued an order preventing prosecutors or defense attorneys from talking publicly about the Matthew Clendennen case. Clendennen was one of 154 bikers indicted after the May 2015 shootout between rival biker groups at a Twin Peaks restaurant that left nine dead and dozens injured.
Clendennen's attorney, Clint Broden, of Dallas, appealed Shaver's order by seeking a writ of mandamus from Waco's intermediate appellate court.
The three-member court, in an opinion written by Justice Rex D. Davis, granted the writ and ordered Shaver to withdraw his order.
"It is important to remember that this gag order was sought by the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office and not the special prosecutors now assigned to Mr. Clendennen’s case." Broden said. "Mr. Reyna’s office sought the gag order only days before his office recused himself in the case knowing full well that an almost identical gag order was found to be unconstitutional.
"I view the Court of Appeals’ ruling, first and foremost, as a victory for the First Amendment. In addition, it is also yet another repudiation of how the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office has handled the Twin Peaks cases," he said.
McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna did not return phone messages Thursday.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court issued a similar gag order in Clendennen's case in June 2015. That order was met with an identical ruling by the 10th Court, which said Johnson abused his discretion by issuing the gag order.
Reyna's office appealed that ruling to the Court of Criminal Appeals, which stayed the lower court's ruling for 11 months before issuing a one-sentence ruling saying the appeal was denied.
Reyna and Johnson have both since recused themselves from Clendennen's case. Shaver appointed four Houston attorneys to serve as special prosecutors in Clendennen's case.
One of the special prosecutors, Brian Roberts, said they have no intention to appeal the ruling.