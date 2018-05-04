Most Wacoans are familiar with crowds of tourists summoned by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, but Sunday’s Silo District Marathon will require extra awareness of citywide bustle.
Rolling road closures will stretch from McLane Stadium to Waco Regional Airport to accommodate almost 6,000 runners and another estimated 12,000 visitors. The marathon will start at 7 a.m. at Magnolia Market at the Silos. A half marathon will start 30 minutes later at the same location, and a 5K will start at the same time as the half marathon, at Third Street and Mary Avenue.
Marathon officials have encouraged residents to download the Waze smartphone app, which will update users on road closures. The marathon website includes a full list of road closures and estimates of how long the closures will last.
Magnolia spokesmen John Marsicano and Brock Murphy did not return a request for comment.
Jubilee Food Market manager Darrell Wickert said he hopes spectators will visit the nonprofit grocery store at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue. He was told the streets surrounding the market would open up again by 1:30.
Selena Marquez, supervisor of Hey Sugar candy store at 808 Austin Ave., said the store is “definitely preparing a lot” for foot traffic from visitors.
Patrick Ygnacio, a community liaison with the nonprofit City Center Waco, said he has been in touch with local business owners who hope to capitalize on the event.
“We’re not discouraging anyone from opening their doors, because what businesses are also asking is, ‘Should I stay open later? Is this something that will bring a lot of foot traffic to my door?’ That, in and of itself, is always encouraging to businesses owners,” Ygnacio said.
