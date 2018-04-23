Longtime Waco attorney Phil McCleery was involved in a wreck Friday in Oklahoma in which five family members were injured and two of his granddaughters died.
The granddaughters, ages 11 and 16, both of Tulsa, were killed in the wreck three miles north of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, just north of the Texas border, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said. McCleery’s wife, Joyce, 78, remained hospitalized Monday at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Phil McCleery, 78, was driving a 2012 Toyota van north on U.S. Highway 259 when he attempted to turn into a private driveway about 10:20 p.m. Friday. A pickup traveling south struck the van, according to highway patrol reports.
Three other passengers in the van were hospitalized, including Joyce McCleery; the McCleerys’ daughter, Leah Shrinivas, 46, of Tulsa; McCleery’s 7-year-old grandson; and a 16-year-old boy from Tulsa. Leah Shrinivas was taken to Paris Regional Hospital in Paris, Texas, with head and internal injuries, according to trooper reports. The 16-year-old was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in stable condition with internal injuries.
A trooper’s report said Phil McCleery was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma, where he was admitted in stable condition with head injuries.
By Monday morning, McCleery was back in Waco to attend the funeral of John F. Sheehy Jr., his longtime associate at the Sheehy, Lovelace and Mayfield law firm. He was heading back to Oklahoma on Monday afternoon to check on family members, said his daughter, Wendy.
The driver of the pickup, Henry Leibermann, 26, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. The report released by Oklahoma troopers said there was an “odor of alcohol” detected on Leibermann.
The 11-year-old and 16-year-old sisters were pronounced dead at the hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma, reports indicate.
Phil McCleery has been practicing law since 1969 and has represented McLennan Community College, Waco Independent School District, Heart of Texas MHMR Center and American Amicable Life Insurance Co.
“Phil is a pillar of our church,” said Brian Coats, senior pastor at Central Christian Church in Waco. “He is an elder and we are grieving with and praying for this precious family.”
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol declined to release the names of juveniles involved in the incident.