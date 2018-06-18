lorena rollover
A young girl is comforted by her mother after she was involved in a rollover accident on Old Lorena Road and Chapel Road on Monday afternoon.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

A 16-year-old Lorena girl and a Waco man escaped serious injury in a two-vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon on Old Lorena Road.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Lorena police were called to Old Lorena Road and Chapel Road at about 4:15 p.m., when a 16-year-old girl driving a Chevrolet Malibu was driving west on Chapel Road. The girl attempted to cross the intersection when she struck a northbound Subaru Outback.

The impact caused the Subaru to flip onto its top, and the Chevrolet veered off the road, striking a car. Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said neither driver was seriously injured.

Lorena and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers redirected traffic around the crash. 

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

