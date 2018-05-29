A 56-year-old woman was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon after crashing her pickup truck into a parked tractor-trailer that morning on Interstate 35 near Lorena, snarling northbound traffic for two hours, police said.
Michelle Renee Stockwell of Cedar Creek rear-ended the tractor-trailer around 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 320, causing her Ford F-250 to flip, said Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson. She was able to crawl from the overturned vehicle, he said.
Dickson said the 18-wheeler had its hazard lights on, and police believe Stockwell may have fallen asleep and drifted to the right shoulder.
"There were no skid marks, so it appears the driver may have fallen asleep," Dickson said. "Our investigation is still ongoing, but she was taken to the hospital after she self-extricated."
Stockwell was pulling a utility trailer loaded with a golf cart at the time of the crash, Dickson said. The heavily damaged truck remained in the roadway for about two hours before crews were able to reopen the interstate. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers helped Lorena police during the road closure.
Emergency responders took Stockwell to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The crash remains under investigation, Dickson said.