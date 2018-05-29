Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead early Tuesday morning on State Highway 6 west of Waco.
The driver of a Honda CRV was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes about 4:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a barrier and caught fire near McLaughlin Road, DPS Sgt. Ryan W. Howard said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of kin, Howard said.