Remember the Alamo, and keep in mind the cornerstone of Texas independence is crumbling because of passing traffic, has no museum and does not receive the reverence due a shrine to defenders who died gruesome deaths after a 13-day siege in March 1836.
That was the message delivered Wednesday at Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum, where about 50 people attended the local stop of The Alamo Treasure Roadshow. A contingent from the Texas General Land Office outlined a master plan aimed at restoring the old Spanish mission and creating a world-class visitor center in the nearby Crockett, Woolworth and Palace buildings. The project would cost $450 million.
“Our hope is to be substantially complete by 2024, which is the 300th anniversary of the Alamo’s origin as Mission San Antonio de Valero,” land office spokesman Bryan Preston said.
Preston said he and his team are visiting 10 communities around the state, including Bryan-College Station and Waco in the Central Texas region, to discuss the massive undertaking and get feedback.
Preston said the state of Texas has earmarked $106 million for the project, and the city of San Antonio pledged $38 million.
“The balance will come from nonprofits,” Preston said.
He fielded questions about the transparency of the financing plan, or the perceived lack thereof, and about the need for involvement by Texas-based organizations including the Texas Historical Commission and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
St. Louis, Missouri, architecture firm PGAV Destinations is coordinating efforts that include creating a citizens council and an online information site and organizing public forums to complement The Alamo Treasure Roadshow, said Doug Nickrent, a senior exhibit designer with PGAV who attended the meeting Wednesday.
During his presentation, Nickrent said his firm wants to delve into why the Alamo attracts 1.5 million visitors a year from all over the world, but also wants input from people who may never have visited the site.
The master plan highlights five steps: restore the church and long barracks at the Alamo site; reestablish clarity and order through the delineation of the historic footprint; recapture the Historic Mission Plaza and create a sense of reverence and respect on the historic battlefield; repurpose the Crockett, Woolworth and Palace buildings into a visitor center and museum “that tells the story of the Battle of the Alamo” and more than 300 years of layered history; and create a sense of arrival to the site and enhance connectivity between the site and other public spaces, Preston said in his report.
Too often, tourists do not realize they are standing on the Alamo grounds because there is no recognizable entrance, Preston said.
He said a museum would allow the display of items including a Mexican warrant for the arrest of Texas hero Stephen F. Austin. The Alamo’s limited space and deteriorating condition, including crumbling limestone walls, leave no appropriate place to show precious artifacts, he said.
The closing of Alamo Street is vital, because vibrations from larger vehicles, including city buses, are damaging the structure, Preston said.
He said work already has started on the restoration project, with seven of the 21 cannons used during the Battle of the Alamo having been trucked to Texas A&M University for cleaning and refurbishing.
Wednesday’s event also offered an opportunity for residents to bring artifacts to be evaluated and documented by land office curators or historians.
Waco resident Ted Butler, 62, a history buff and author, said he appreciated the work of The Alamo Treasure Roadshow and enjoyed the presentation.
“But Texans don’t trust bureaucrats,” Butler said. “I like what they had to say, but now we will see if they follow through with their promises.”
Personally, he said, he likes the informal entryway to the Alamo and the fact anyone can approach the edifice and touch it.
“To me, that’s something positive, not a problem,” he said.