DEAR NEIL: Why won’t my Encore azaleas put on more leaves? They have bloomed fairly well, but the leaves are so sparse. I feed them with azalea food three times a year.
Dear Reader: Success with all azaleas revolves around their planting soil. They thrive in acidic, sandy soils. When we grow them in tight clays, especially alkaline soils, they struggle after a few years.
New growth is minimal, and blooms are reduced to a minimum. It looks like your bed probably needs to be reworked. You could try digging the plants out, adding 10 or 12 inches of fresh organic matter (sphagnum peat moss and pine bark mulch in equal amounts) and replanting the plants after you trim them back by half.
Or you could do the bed preparation over again and buy fresh plants to set out for a more uniform and vigorous start. If they’re in an acidic soil already, you might try trimming them back rather heavily, then applying an all-nitrogen fertilizer to promote vigorous regrowth.
DEAR NEIL: I would like to keep my vitex plant at approximately 6½ feet tall. Can I prune it to accomplish that task?
Dear Reader: I’m assuming it’s a standard vitex. If so, it will develop a trunk that could be up to 8 or 10 inches in diameter. That will be really awkward looking on a tiny 6½-foot shrub.
You can certainly prune it heavily each spring right after it blooms and then again in fall after the second round of flowers, but you might be more satisfied with a dwarf form like Blue Diddley.
DEAR NEIL: My yard got a fungus four years ago. I had a beautiful green lawn, but now I have only dirt and weeds. I don’t know where to start. I’m a 60-year-old grandmother living alone. I can still mow, but right now there’s almost nothing to mow. Help!
Dear Reader: Unfortunately, that’s not a lot of information to get me started. Funguses very rarely kill entire yards. It would help to know what kind of grass was involved and whether drought or cold might have come into play.
Without any concrete information, what I can offer is that 95 percent of the time when I actually see lawns after hearing a description like this, the grass has died out due to insufficient sunlight. Usually it’s because trees have grown larger over the years until things finally have gotten so shady that the grass (usually St. Augustine) just can’t hold its own.
It dies away almost as if a disease were involved, but in reality, it’s all about the light. The only solution in those cases, assuming homeowners don’t want to remove trees, is to plant a shade-tolerant groundcover. I have no idea whether that’s of any value in your situation, but perhaps it’s a start.
DEAR NEIL: Is “Autumn Blaze” red maple suitable for a home we have in the Texas Hill Country?
Dear Reader: My experience with selections of red maples has been that they are subject to cotton root rot in alkaline soils. I would think that bigtooth maples (Acer grandidentatum) native to the Hill Country already would be much more rewarding. They don’t grow as tall as red maples do under ideal conditions, but they’re perfectly suited to those conditions.
DEAR NEIL: Several weeks ago you suggested that pistachio trees needed to have their trunks wrapped for the first couple of years. I just bought a tree from a local nursery and note that its tag says “pistache.” Are those names interchangeable, or are they two different trees?
Dear Reader: They’re the same tree. Many people use the spelling your label has. By either name, wrap that trunk for this year and next to prevent sunscald and decay.
DEAR NEIL: We have had zoysia for 12 years and have been very satisfied. However, for the past few years a dead spot has been showing up.
It is creeping down the hill in spite of my applications of a lawn fungicide as recently as just a few days ago. I’ve also applied a fungicide with grub control mixed in. What might be going wrong?
Dear Reader: You have a lovely landscape and lawn. Thanks for all the information. Let me try to help. Look closely at the area where the grass is dying.
From this one angle I can’t really tell, but it looks like it might be the most shaded part of your lawn. As I mentioned in an earlier answer, that’s a common cause of lawn failure as landscapes mature. On the other hand, if this area receives seven or eight hours of direct sunlight daily, that’s probably not the cause.
Collect a sample from the turf in six or seven weeks and send it to the Texas Plant Clinic at Texas A&M and ask them to culture it for any type of fatal fungus. That way you’ll know for sure if you need to apply a fungicide.
Probe down into the soil to make sure there isn’t bedrock just a few inches down. Be sure the sprinkler system is functioning properly.