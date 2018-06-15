DEAR NEIL: I have a sick hydrangea, and I’ve read online that they should be planted in soils that are amended with peat moss. Then I’ve read that their soils should not be amended with peat moss because it will lead to root rot and plant loss, but that sand should be used to amend a clay soil. I’m confused. Can you help me? Is root-pruning beneficial?
Dear Reader: It’s amazing all the opinions that are out there. I see that all the time. People mean well, and they’re trying to help. I’ll do the same here, so I’m no better.
Sand does not do a good job of amending clay. It used to be all that we had to use, but its problem is that its particles are very coarse (as in “large”). Clay particles are ultra-tiny, visible only with an electron microscope. It’s comparable to trying to mix marbles and basketballs. They don’t stay mixed very long before the small items (marbles or clay particles) settle to the bottom.
Expanded shale is a better amendment. And as for the peat moss, it’s critical if you’re amending an alkaline soil so that the hydrangea won’t develop severe iron deficiency. Rotting roots can occur whether you add peat or not — that’s a function of internal soil drainage.
Raising the planting bed is your best way to improve the drainage. By the way, hydrangeas in Texas need shade from mid-morning on the rest of the day. As for root pruning, I can’t imagine a reason that it would be needed.
DEAR NEIL: Where can I buy “roll-type mulch” that you mentioned in your article? I’ve called around and no one has ever heard of it, let alone stocks it.
Dear Reader: I just did a quick web search and there are a good many choices. You’re basically looking for weed-blocking products that are sold in 4-, 6- or 10-foot widths in rolls.
I’ve always made it my practice not to get into specific brand names in my column so that it won’t appear that I’m showing favorites, but if you get into any independent retail garden center they either will have them or can order them for you.
DEAR NEIL: Attached are photos of my loropetalum and my neighbor’s (healthy) plant. They are 12 feet apart. This happens every year to my plant. I treat it with an iron product, but the problem returns very quickly. What can I do to turn it around, or is it time to replace it with a Knockout rose?
Dear Reader: If you look at loropetalums around Texas, you’ll see this kind of variation all over. It’s especially a problem in the western 80 percent of the state where they’re challenged by alkaline soils and low humidity, but it can happen anywhere.
The fact that your iron product is helping with the problem at least temporarily tells us that what you’re seeing is indeed iron deficiency. That’s a hard mountain to climb because the more you treat the larger the plant gets and the more iron it needs. And it’s absolutely common to see plants growing side by side in the same landscape showing iron deficiency to different degrees.
If it were my landscape I’d switch them out to dwarf hollies like dwarf Burford or Carissa or nandinas. Roses are fine if you’re not afraid of rose rosette virus. However, roses have a significant “down” time in the winter. The evergreen shrubs would not.
