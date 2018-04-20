DEAR NEIL: Are there any good medium to tall trees I could plant in the small space between a sidewalk and the street? Our neighborhood is new and our lots are small. We have almost no trees. We have already planted crape myrtles, but would like a tree.
Dear Reader: I have several warnings. That property, usually called the “parkway,” is owned by the city, so if they ever deem it necessary to repair or replace utility lines, they have the right to dig up and tear out any trees that you plant.
Also, any medium or large tree is likely to have large roots that could damage the walk and the curb. Its limbs are also likely to extend out into traffic and have to be flat-sided.
I would really suggest the large trees be planted inside your own property boundaries. Smaller trees need to be used in the parkways. Best choices might include Teddy Bear Southern magnolias, yaupon hollies, Warren’s Red possumhaw hollies, the crape myrtles you mentioned and perhaps Mexican redbud if you have room for it.
DEAR NEIL: These shrubs were trimmed back last fall to allow for new growth. They survived the winter and dry spells, but now we see that they’re covered with these white specks. What are they? Will they damage the plants? What should we do?
Dear Reader: This is euonymus scale, and it is an extremely serious threat to these plants. In fact, most landscape designers and contractors won’t even include euonymus in their plantings.
The populations build up, and the sucking insects eventually squeeze all the life out of the leaves and stems. Horticultural oil sprays will help, as will systemic insecticides, but it’s a long journey that few ever win.
Most end up replacing their euonymus plants with dwarf Burford holly or other suitable species.
Dear Neil: What is the best way to prevent weeds? I know you cannot use weed-and-feed fertilizer.
Dear Reader: That may be a slight misquote. I’m not an advocate of weed-and-feed products, but that’s not because you can’t use them.
It’s because timing and needs don’t always coincide. The best way to “prevent” weeds, to use your word, is to keep your lawn healthy and vigorous through regular feeding with a high-nitrogen fertilizer during the growing season, watering according to need and water availability, and mowing at the recommended height for the type of grass that you’re growing.
Pre-emergent weedkillers will stop weeds ever from germinating, but proper timing is critical. Post-emergent weedkillers can be applied as needed, but you need to be sure you’re using the right types. Your independent retail nursery owner can help you make the right choices.
DEAR NEIL: Our 35-year-old Lady Banksia roses are losing vigor and no longer cover our patio. We’re thinking about replacing them with wisteria. Are there any pitfalls? Would any plant be better suited?
Dear Reader: Try to identify why the Lady Banksias might be declining. If it’s because they’ve been pruned repeatedly, then perhaps they might be running out of steam.
However, if it’s because trees now cast more shade than they used to, wisterias won’t fare any better. It might be time to switch over to something else in that case.
Carolina jessamine is a good alternative for shade. It’s also manageable, staying fairly compact at maturity. You might want two or three of them where you would have used one Lady Banksia or wisteria.
Or consider Madame Galen trumpetcreeper. It’s well suited all over Texas and it blooms all summer as long as it has good sunlight. Wisterias are fine as long as the patio cover is very large and capable of handling a lot of weight.
DEAR NEIL: My husband and I toured France a few months ago and were very impressed with large sycamores that were used in their landscapes. We have some small trees now, but we’re hearing that they’re risky with plumbing and that they produce annoying balls of seeds. What can you tell us?
Dear Reader: Sycamores are lovely large shade trees with interesting bark and handsome leaves. However, they are susceptible to anthracnose disease and dieback, also to lacebugs that take the color right out of their leaves over the summer.
They’re water hogs and they do produce large surface roots. As with most other fast-growing shade trees, they’re also on my list of plants I can’t recommend.
DEAR NEIL: I have daffodils that are naturalized in our front yard along the highway. By the time spring unfolds, the later-blooming types are covered in vetch. Can I use a pre-emergent to stop it in the fall?
Dear Reader: You could certainly try applying Gallery pre-emergent granules the last week of August or the first week of September.
Once the leaves of your daffodils have died to the ground this spring, if there is vetch still growing actively, you could also apply a broad-leafed weedkiller containing 2,4-D to it.
You might even be able to do that in November, as the vetch gets started but before the green leaves of the daffodils emerge from the soil. Use a product containing only 2,4-D (no other weed-killing ingredient) to avoid any contamination of the soil.