DEAR NEIL: I have a large pecan tree that is dropping leaves. Many of them have swollen growths on their blades. What are those, and how can I stop them from damaging any more of the leaves?
Dear Reader: Those are pecan phylloxera galls and they’re basically harmless to the tree overall. They’ll knock some of the leaves off, but the tree will move on just fine.
Dormant (horticultural) oil spray applied in January will kill a good number of them in their over-wintering form, but there is nothing you can do about them at this point.
DEAR NEIL: My bluebonnet patch has spread into the crushed granite path in our front yard. I don’t mind having them there, because as they go to seed I gather the seeds and replant them elsewhere.
However, weeds come up with them. Is there any kind of weedkiller I can use that will eliminate the weeds without hurting the bluebonnets?
Dear Reader: There is no weedkiller that is that selective. Probably your best bet is to draw a dividing line and just define where you want the bluebonnets and where they won’t be allowed to grow. That way you’ll be able to keep weeds out of your walk and keep things looking a lot better groomed.
DEAR NEIL: There is a two-story building behind my house. I would like to plant a fast-growing shrub or tree that would grow to 15-18 feet tall. The space I have is about 8-12 feet wide. The depth of the space is 2-3 feet.
Dear Reader: I’d suggest Nellie R. Stevens holly planted on 8-foot centers. It’s not the fastest-growing shrub around, but fast growth really isn’t an asset if it’s going to mean that the plant will become unruly or difficult to trim.
Oakland or Mary Nell hollies would be two other choices. Teddy Bear magnolias would be nice, but they really are slow-growing.
Waxleaf ligustrums would fall short of your needed height. Redtip photinias are disastrous choices due to Entomosporium fungal leaf spot, so don’t let anyone talk you into them. Yaupon hollies would be excellent, but I fear they would spread too wide.
DEAR NEIL: Our friend has this plant growing in her yard in South Texas. What is it, and what care advice does she need to have to maintain it?
Dear Reader: This is a fairly uncommon plant called fireman’s cap or coral bean (Erythrina x bidwillii). It’s a small tropical tree or large shrub or a tender perennial that’s noted for these unusual flowers.
Its stems have very sharp spines, so advise her to work around it with extreme caution. (She probably has already learned that lesson.) She should give it full or nearly full sun.
DEAR NEIL: Our sago palm is growing in this bizarre way with at least a dozen new heads. What should I do?
Dear Reader: This is called “fasciation,” where cells divide in two planes instead of in all directions. You’re used to seeing it in the garden flower called cockscomb, and you may have noticed it on new growth of Texas mountain laurel
.
My best advice is just to let it go ahead and play out. It will get more and more interesting, but it will end up destroying the plant.
DEAR NEIL: What can I use to keep my grandkids from being chewed up with chiggers when they visit?
Dear Reader: It’s a lot more practical to apply one of the DEET repellents to our legs, shoes, socks, cuffs, arms and sleeves than it is to try to spray the entire environment. If you have mosquito problems as well, the DEET will also protect them from those, too.
