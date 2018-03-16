DEAR NEIL: How would you landscape a long, narrow area along the side of our house? The previous owners had rock.
Dear Reader: It’s a shame it’s all so linear. If it were mine I would have a clump-forming groundcover running the length of the bed. I would interrupt the groundcover with three or five randomly spaced square concrete stepping stones placed into the bed at the level of the walk.
I would place medium-sized decorative pots on those pads and fill them with color or herbs proportionate to the size of the area. They would become my shrub-substitutes for height.
I might also find a pretty piece of wrought iron to put against the wall. Spray it with lacquer before placing it to keep it from rusting and staining the wall. If it’s secure enough you could hang small epiphytic plants or garden art on it.
DEAR NEIL: Other than getting down on my hands and knees and digging it out, is there any way to get Johnson grass out of our St. Augustine lawn?
Dear Reader: A photo would really have helped. Let me be sure we’re talking about the same weed. Johnson grass is medium-green, tall-growing (to 18 to 45 inches tall) and bears plumes of seeds in the summer.
Dallis grass is deep green, low-growing and forms clumps the size of a dinner plate. Dallis grass seedheads look like old-fashioned telephone poles with seedheads that shoot up just a day or two after mowing. The flattened green seeds have black, peppery specks.
Johnson grass rarely persists in St. Augustine that is mowed regularly and fertilized and watered adequately. Dallis grass, on the other hand, is persistent, actually invasive. No matter how you control dallis grass you’re going to end up with bare spots in the lawn until the St. Augustine covers back.
Cut the bottom out of a 1-gallon milk jug. Use a tank sprayer and insert the nozzle into the cap end. Push the jug down over the clump and spray. The bottle will keep the spray from drifting. Use a glyphosate-only herbicide to kill the dallis grass without contaminating the soil.
DEAR NEIL: When is the best time to repot a Meyer lemon tree? Mine had nine nice fruit last year and it is blooming again. I don’t want to risk losing fruit this year.
Dear Reader: If you’re careful in removing it from its old pot and repotting it you shouldn’t have any problem. I would do it in the next several weeks. That will give it time to establish new roots before it turns really hot.
DEAR NEIL: My St. Augustine is dying. We put down a fungicide last year. I just saw a June bug and am tempted to put down an insecticide to kill the grub worms. What can I do?
Dear Reader: Your thumbnail photos look like St. Augustine that might have been hurt by chinch bugs last year, but it’s really impossible to tell from low-resolution closeups.
Pull on the runners. If they are still attached to the soil it could be chinch bug damage, drought damage from the fall and winter or perhaps even winter kill from the cold weather.
If the runners are loose on top of the soil, it could be due to grub worm damage from last fall or from take all root rot from last year. Grub treatment is not made until mid-summer. The June bug you saw is some other species, not the one that does the damage to turf.
DEAR NEIL: I have a pomegranate tree that started bearing fruit about five years ago. The fruit is always blackened inside and inedible. Is there anything I can do to stop that?
Dear Reader: That’s a fungal disease known as heart rot or black heart caused by species of Alternaria during periods of too much rain in the flowering and fruit ripening seasons.
There is a good bit of information about the problem online, both from U.S. and foreign sources. Search keywords “pomegranate heart rot university plant pathology” for the best information.
DEAR NEIL: Being from East Texas originally, I love hydrangeas. I’m moving to West Texas and I’m wondering how well they will do?
Dear Reader: They will probably be a challenge. Hydrangeas need acidic soils and high humidity. East Texas has both. Unfortunately, West Texas has neither.
Hydrangea foliage is so large and the plants’ water consumption is so great that they will struggle to pull enough water through their roots and stems to keep the leaves supplied.
Give one a try, but don’t be surprised if it isn’t happy with its new home. Buy them as potted plants from the florist to satiate your needs, and use other color outdoors.
DEAR NEIL: We have two fringeflowers (see photos). In the space of about four months the one plant went from healthy to having a large trunk that was completely dead. Do you have any idea what might have caused this? The plants are about 10 years old, and they receive direct sunlight all afternoon.
Dear Reader: It’s difficult to know what could have caused one trunk out of a plant to die like that without being able to see it. Sometimes it can be mechanical injury like line trimmer or hoe damage. It can be marginal drought damage where the plant was on the verge of being lost but got water just in time to save most of the top.
Generally, I would not expect it to have been insect- or disease-driven. Try selective pruning to reshape the plant so that it can fill in during this growing season, or replace it with a young healthy shrub.
It’s been my own observation with fringeflowers, whether right or wrong, that they seem to have a shorter productive life expectancy in landscapes than most other shrubs. That’s especially true when they’re grown in challenging conditions of heavy, alkaline soil and hot afternoon sun.