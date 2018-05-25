DEAR NEIL: My spider plant’s new shoots are turning brown at their tips. It grew great for me all of last year. I use a liquid fertilizer on it, one-quarter teaspoon per gallon of spring water.
Our tap water has so much calcium that it messes with the soil and the pot. What could the problem be?
Dear Reader: I’m going to assume that you did all of these very same things last year as well, even including the brand of spring water. I’m not sure what minerals there might be in spring water, for example.
When new growth turns black it does point to moisture stress. That scorching can be caused by letting a plant get too dry, but it can also be caused by adding too many mineral salts over a period of time.
Your liquid fertilizer also contains mineral salts, that is, the nutrients. They can even accumulate and burn plants’ roots and then the leaves.
That’s why it’s so critical that all pots have good drainage, and that we utilize that drainage every third or fourth watering by soaking the soil thoroughly and leaching the excess minerals out of the potting soil. If you haven’t tried that, perhaps it would help over a period of a few weeks.
DEAR NEIL: My husband really likes purple plum trees, but a neighbor told me they’re not very good. Is this a tree we would want in our yard?
Dear Reader: Not all trees live to be as old as sequoias, so you’re not always going to get a plant that will set world records. However, with purple-leafed plums, you are at the other extreme.
Their average life expectancy is probably five to six years before peach tree borers and bacterial stem canker invade and kill them. They’re not trees I have ever chosen to include in my own personal plantings.
DEAR NEIL: How can I get rid of an unidentified weed in my flowerbed without hurting my flowers? It is a really strong grower that looks like a tree seedling, but it seems to have spreading roots that send up sprouts.
Dear Reader: That’s a rather general description, but I think I can help. I might consider hand-digging the worst of it to get it out of the way. Then, as sprouts started coming back up, I would coat them with a broad-leafed weedkiller containing 2,4-D.
I’ve also had good luck with really persistent weeds like wild morning glories (possession vine, etc.) by cutting pieces of roll-type mulch and putting them in place around my shrubs, overlapping by several inches at the seams.
I then cover the roll-type mulch with finely ground pine bark mulch for a better look. But that would be difficult with existing flowers already planted.
DEAR NEIL: Honeysuckle has grown into my crape myrtle tree. How can I get rid of it without hurting the crape myrtle? Will it kill the tree if I do nothing?
Dear Reader: Cut the honeysuckle off at ground level. Let the stems and leaves dry until they are brittle. They won’t look very good, but by that time they can be snapped and peeled off the trunks of the crape myrtle.
Before they’re dry they will be slimy and difficult to eliminate without tugging, and that’s where the damage comes in. That same roll-type mulch I mentioned earlier snugged up around the trunks of your crape myrtle would be a big help in keeping it from coming back.
DEAR NEIL: I have property in Deep South Texas, and my driveway is lined with live oak trees. Is there any grass that will grow in all that shade?
Dear Reader: Probably not. If it’s full and total heavy shade, even St. Augustine, our most shade-tolerant warm-season grass won’t get enough light.
You might consider the groundcover alternative mondo grass, also known as monkey grass, lily turf and ophiopogon (same plant, four names — go figure). It’s a great groundcover for heavy shade, and if some of the area is occasionally hit by a few hours of morning or late evening sun, no big problem — it’s adaptable.
But it is not a grass. You don’t mow it, and you don’t walk on it. You can walk into it to retrieve something, but it is not a turf grass. It’s just a handsome alternative that has the same texture as turf grass. Be sure you get the regular mondo grass, not the much slow-growing dwarf form.
DEAR NEIL: My friend has a peach tree with fruit that never get larger than an English walnut. They also don’t ripen. What would cause that?
Dear Reader: Hopefully your friend bought a named variety that had been recommended for that specific part of the state by Texas A&M fruit experts.
Seedling peaches may be of inferior size. The better types that are in the recommended lists need to be thinned when the peaches are about marble-sized so that they stand 5 or 6 inches apart on the branches. That will allow them to develop to their full potential.
If left unthinned they will compete with one another for moisture and nutrients and will stay golfball-sized. As for the ripening, some varieties ripen one to two months later than others. Your friend needs to be patient.