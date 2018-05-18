DEAR NEIL: Last year I had trouble with my tomato plants on my patio. The fruit turned black at their ends and were unusable. I don’t want that to happen again. What can I do to prevent it?
Dear Reader: That was a physiological disorder called blossom-end rot. As water is transported through the plant from the roots to the fruit, the far end of the tomato will be the last place to receive the water and the first place that dries out.
It’s best to grow tomatoes in at least 7-gallon containers. Larger 10-gallon pots are better still. You’ll see references that call for addition of calcium to correct the problem, but in my experience that has never helped nearly as much here in Texas as maintaining a uniform moisture supply.
DEAR NEIL: Why are some of the leaves on my peach trees crinkled up and distorted? It almost looks like what a weedkiller would do to them.
Dear Reader: That’s peach leaf curl. It hits the trees in early spring and is gone by early summer. Those leaves will drop and the growth from now on will be normal.
It really doesn’t do much damage, and the only spray you might have made to lessen it would have been made just after leaf drop last fall to kill the overwintering phase on the branches. Just move on. Your trees will be fine.
DEAR NEIL: My blackberry plants are going to have a really good crop. This is my first year to harvest. What do I need to do from this point on?
Dear Reader: Trim all of the canes from which you harvest the berries back to the ground. They only bear fruit one time. You are seeing strong new shoots coming up among them. Those will be the bearing canes for next year.
In order to keep them from getting out of control, you may want to nip out their growing tips and encourage side shoots to develop. Otherwise, that’s about all that you have to do. They’re probably our easiest fruit crop for Texas.
DEAR NEIL: I have access to some spider lilies I’d like to move from my mother’s house to our house. What time of year is best to do that?
Dear Reader: After their foliage dies to the ground in late spring and before they would start to develop flowers in late summer. June and July would be ideal times.
Find a spot where you’ll be able to leave them for many years without disturbing them. They do best when they’re left alone.