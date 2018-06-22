DEAR NEIL: My daughter’s backyard is halfway filled with bamboo and it’s spreading. How can we get rid of it?
Dear Reader: I really don’t want to sound like I’m exaggerating, but no invader that we have in our landscapes is any more difficult to eliminate. That means that you’re in for a battle.
Glyphosate herbicides containing no other active ingredients applied at the very top recommended strength on their labels will often kill or severely wound bamboo. However, they also kill other grass in the area, so you’ll have to be very precise in your application, and I’m sure you’ll need more than one application over a period of months.
When commercial landscapers need to eliminate it from major projects they bring in front-end loaders and dig it out. That’s not going to work in most backyards, but perhaps someone could help your daughter with a smaller version that could dig down 18 or 24 inches and get all the roots out.
I know this sounds extreme, but it’s just the nature of this awful plant. I so wish people who are considering planting it would just learn the facts before they inflict it on others. Good luck!
DEAR NEIL: I have property in South Texas where I have a Meyer lemon tree that has borne fruit regularly up until two years ago. The past two years, no blooms and no fruit.
There is an orange tree nearby so it should get pollinated. I had it trimmed 18 months ago. What might the problem be?
Dear Reader: First things first, if it didn’t produce flowers, there won’t be anything to pollinate. I suspect that the past two winters, both of them extremely cold, were the cause of your problems. Each had temperatures into the low 20s and teens.
When we return to more normal winter temperatures your tree should start producing. People in other parts of Texas, where they’re having to move their citrus into and out of protection, are envious I’m sure.
DEAR NEIL: Two years ago, as you have recommended, we replaced a row of dying redtip photinias with 21 Nellie R. Stevens hollies. The first year it was a struggle to keep them watered by hand. We experienced a lot of leaf drop.
Last year we had individual bubblers run to each tree, and we ran them 20 minutes per time three times per week. They did much better this spring until it turned really hot.
We increased to four times a week, but more leaves are yellowing and browning. The worst seem to be the ones backed by the neighbor’s oak and crape myrtle. Should we go back to watering by hand?
Dear Reader: Nellie R. Stevens hollies are fabulous plants if we can just get them established. It takes two to three years, so you’re getting close.
Maybe run the bubblers longer at a time. I have no way of knowing how much water they’re putting out, but what you’re describing and what your photos show is all about water shortage. You could water by hand every 3-4 days to supplement the bubblers as well.
DEAR NEIL: My daughter bought a house that was built in 2006. It has three Arizona ash trees. Two are 20 feet from the house, and the third is 50 feet away. Is the house in trouble in any way? Any feedback would be appreciated.
Dear Reader: I wouldn’t think so. Arizona ash trees aren’t very large even at maturity, so I don’t think the 20-foot setback will cause any problems.
My bigger worry is with their life expectancy. Borers are the cause of loss of almost every ash tree we plant, and the average life expectancy of Arizona ash in Texas landscapes in my experience has been 10 to 20 years.
Some live much longer, but many die very young. Unfortunately, there’s not much that can be done to prevent or cure them.
DEAR NEIL: I have two live oaks in my yard. One of them produces hundreds of little trees sprouting up from its roots. I’m hesitant to apply any kind of weedkiller since they’re attached to the bigger roots. All I’ve been able to do is mow them down, but they keep coming back.
Dear Reader: Not intending to make you feel bad, but veteran readers of this column will recognize this question and probably my answer. This is a common phenomenon of about 15 percent of our live oaks.
Unfortunately, all you can do is to remove them physically by cutting them with a sharpshooter spade at a 30-degree angle several inches beneath the soil line.
Do so when the ground is moist and you can probably stop each one from coming back. It’s a tedious and boring job, but it can help.
DEAR NEIL: My backyard is covered with winter grasses (rye, rescuegrass, etc.) each winter. However, it also has horseherb, which I’d like to keep. Is it possible to get rid of the grasses without hurting the horseherb?
Dear Reader: Apply Dimension or Halts pre-emergent granules in very late August or the first week of September to stop the germination of the winter grasses.
For what it’s worth, my experience with horseherb in most of Texas is that it dies to the ground after the first hard freeze. It’s a warm-season plant, so its seeds germinate in the spring. By then the pre-emergent will be gone from the soil.
DEAR NEIL: I have young oak trees (3-5 years) growing in sandy soil. How often and how much should I water them?
Dear Reader: Sandy soils have limited water-holding capacity, so you may have to water them every day while temperatures are in the high 90s.
As they become established in a few years you’ll be able to step that back down to two or three times per week. The water should be applied with a water breaker or bubbler, and you’ll want to apply an amount equal to the size of the root ball when they were planted — or more.