DEAR NEIL: I bought a house where they kept a yaupon tree pruned like a ball. It’s absolutely ugly. Do I have any hope of getting it to regrow into a natural form?
Dear Reader: Absolutely! It will take a couple of years, but you’ll love the progress. Take photos of it during the process. Use lopping shears to “open up” the tight canopy.
Each cut that you make should be flush against another branch so that you won’t encourage any more tufts of new sprouts. The plant may look a little moth-eaten at first after you remove perhaps 25 percent or 30 percent of the branches, but it will start to fill in in a more normal growth pattern almost immediately.
As long shoots spring out from the original globe, you will still want to head them back, but don’t cut them at the same height of the old formal pruning. It’s difficult to describe, but you’re not going to fail. Give it a try and you’ll like the results.
DEAR NEIL: We have just noticed some growths on our live oak’s twigs that look like wooden marbles. What are those, and will they kill the tree?
Dear Reader: Those are woody oak galls. They’re one of several common types of galls that form on oak leaves and twigs. In this case, they are the result of a particular species of wasp stinging the twigs and laying eggs within the plant’s tissues. The plant produces the galls in reaction to the stings and the larvae develop within the gall tissues.
Eventually the adult wasps emerge from the galls, fly, mate and begin the process over again. The bad news is that there is almost no way to address the problem with insecticides.
However, the good news is that galls do little significant damage to the trees themselves. They are mainly cosmetic. If you can tolerate the galls, so can the trees.
DEAR NEIL: We are new to Texas, having moved here from Iowa. How well do lilacs do? Are there any secrets to growing them?
Dear Reader: The farther south you go in Texas, the less likely you are ever to see a lilac flower. Compared to what you were used to seeing in the Midwest, they struggle mightily with our temperatures.
We’re about 15 degrees warmer than they like, both in summer and winter. You’ll see plants that hang on and do produce a few small flower heads along the Red River, but south of I-20 you’ll almost never see them.
I don’t encourage people to try them, but some still do. You won’t get the same delightful lilac fragrance from lavender and purple crape myrtles, but you will get plants that are much happier with our climate and that bloom for several months during the heat.
DEAR NEIL: I planted wintercreeper euonymus last year as a groundcover. It spread a good bit and covered the soil about 80 percent. However, I want it to be taller (5 or 6 inches). What can I do to get that to happen?
Dear Reader: Be patient. The first year you have wintercreeper growing it does exactly what you described — it sprawls across its bed. The second year it begins to pile up on top of itself. In fact, some of its runners will turn upward and make you want to run a trimmer over them.
You can either do that, or you can peg them down to the soil in areas that haven’t yet covered. By the third full growing season it will start to thicken up and develop its mature look in your landscape.
You’ve made a great choice in groundcovers. Keep it moist and apply an all-nitrogen fertilizer a couple of times this spring and summer and it will reward your efforts.
DEAR NEIL: It seems like our Shumard red oak trees have had a lot more catkins this year than in other years. Have I seen them correctly?
Dear Reader: I’ve noticed the same thing on a lot of red oaks in our neighborhood. It may mean a large acorn crop come fall. Oaks, like pecans, are “alternate bearing” trees, meaning that they’ll have a large crop one year and a smaller crop the next.
DEAR NEIL: I applied a pre-emergent weedkiller the first week of September, but I still have this weed. What is it and what should I do now?
Dear Reader: This is rescue grass, and your pre-emergent should have prevented it. Perhaps you missed it by just a day or two, because once the seeds sprout and start growing actively, pre-emergents usually won’t help. It will produce seedheads for the next several weeks.
Mow frequently to remove them before they mature. Move your application date earlier by a week or so next time — perhaps the last week of August. Be sure you get uniform coverage of Dimension, Team or Halts granules.
DEAR NEIL: Can I divide a mature hydrangea plant to get more plants?
Dear Reader: No. They’re woody shrubs and are propagated from cuttings.