J.B. Smith has been promoted to managing editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Smith, 47, is a 20-year veteran of the Tribune-Herald newsroom and was named 2018 Star Reporter of the Year during this weekend’s annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editors convention in Corpus Christi.
“J.B. is invested in the Waco community, and he brings a level of experience and talent to the job that’s quite rare in this day and age,” Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs said. “He’s a remarkable writer and reporter, and we look forward to him working with the reporters daily to develop stories.”
Smith will manage a staff of eight full-time reporters to develop local news coverage each day.
“I’ve benefited from great mentors over the years, and I’m fortunate to work with a talented staff,” Smith said. “Together we’re going to work to produce journalism that matters and continue to set the standard for accuracy and context in news reporting.”
Smith is a native of Sulphur Springs. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Southwestern University and started his career at the Williamson County Sun before joining the Tribune-Herald in 1997. He and his wife, Bethany, live in Waco and have two children.
The newspaper won 10 awards in Class AAA of the annual Texas APME awards, which included stories published in 2017.
Sports Editor Brice Cherry won the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year Award and first place for sports column writing. Opinion Editor Bill Whitaker won honorable mention in the opinion writer of the year category and first place for general column writing.
Chris Oliver won first place for a video shorter than two minutes. Tommy Witherspoon won first place in feature writing and second place for live online coverage. Carl Hoover won second place for comment and criticism, and Kristin Hoppa won honorable mention for deadline writing.
Smith’s award, his fourth APME star reporting honor, recognizes his work on a series of stories revealing how toxic blood lead levels in North Waco were being ignored despite data showing 17 percent of children tested in the 76707 ZIP code in 2016 had levels high enough to cause brain damage. The judges also cited Smith’s coverage of the protracted public battle around plans to open a new landfill next to the existing city of Waco landfill.