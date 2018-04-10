A $20 million project to add a U.S. Highway 84 overpass at Speegleville Road is set to start next month, and drivers will start to see sings for the project Monday.
Construction will start south of the highway, so the first major traffic switch will not come until summer 2019, said Brenton R. Lane, project engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation.
“The beauty of the roadway shifting south is it allows us to build a lot before having to move traffic,” Lane said.
TxDOT held an informational meeting Tuesday night at River Valley Intermediate School to update residents on the project.
The project will cover a 2.2-mile stretch from Harris Creek Road to the South Bosque River. Plans include a diamond interchange with Speegleville Road and an overpass in each direction for Highway 84.
The new overpasses will be south of the existing highway, and the new westbound frontage road will sit where the main westbound lane sits now.
The overpasses will prevent turning traffic from backing up on the highway, which can create a dangerous situation and cause congestion, Lane said.
The project was added to the Metropolitan Transportation Plan by the Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2000. Since that time, environmental studies have been completed, and officials have bought 15 parcels for the necessary right-of-way. Project funding was approved in December, and it went out to bid in February. Big Creek Construction of Hewitt placed the low bid.
The project is expected to be done in 2021.
“Nobody likes construction,” Lane said. “We all wish it would just happen.”