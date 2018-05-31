Traffic lanes on Highway 6 over Lake Waco have fully reopened after a year and a half of work, but the '60s-era Twin Bridges will need more major repairs and maybe even replacement, transportation officials said.
A project to reinforce the southbound bridge deck of the Twin Bridges was completed Friday, capping off an estimated $3.6 million repairs. Ken Roberts, Waco-based spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said traffic in both north and southbound lanes are open for summer traffic. But he said more repairs, if not bridge replacement, will be needed in the future.
"We opened all the lanes and ramps on Friday last week, so what we've done is completed all the repairs on the south side, but there is additional work that needs to be done on the opposite side that is going to be fairly extensive," Roberts said. "For the time being, we have tabled that work in order to get the both bridges open to get traffic to flow."
Work on the bridge began in fall 2016 and lane closures have created issues for travelers for more than a year. Roberts said the bridge is completely "sound and safe for travel," but discussions will continue for additional work needed on the bridge.
"As some point and time in the future, we will look to come back to either continue with some repairs or maybe much more extensive," Roberts said. "I don't even have a projected date for the northbound work at this point, but we will come back to the northbound work at some point."
The work that was completed includes installing 32 new piers to reinforce the 53-year-old bridges. The bridges have seen no significant upgrades since they were built along with the current Lake Waco in 1964, Roberts has said.
Both bridges ultimately need to be replaced, and that is an option that TxDOT officials are considering, Roberts said.