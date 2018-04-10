Interstate 35 traffic through Waco will squeeze onto frontage roads for 15 hours this weekend as the Forrest Street overpass comes tumbling down to clear a path for a widened interstate.
Traffic backups in both directions are expected between 7 p.m Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday as crews raze the two-lane structure, diverting traffic onto single-lane frontage roads. During that time, crews will use a crane fitted with a hammer-head attachment to “bash” the bridge into rubble, which will be hauled away.
“It’s going to be a memorable weekend,” said Jodi Wheatley, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation in Waco.
“This is going to be a tough one, near a heavily traveled area where a lot of crossings take place. That’s why we’re proceeding during a low-traffic time over the weekend. We’re trying to have everything as ready as possible, including officers to keep the traffic going.”
During the demolition, officers will direct traffic at several Interstate 35 intersections, and portions of University Parks Drive and Elm Avenue will close to cross traffic. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes to I-35.
Northbound traffic on I-35’s main lanes will detour to the access road at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and will remain there until reaching an on-ramp near U.S. Highway 84/Bellmead Drive, according to information released by TxDOT. Those traveling north on access roads will be diverted onto the main lanes at the on-ramp just north of 17th Street, TxDOT reports.
Meanwhile, southbound traffic on the main lanes of I-35 will detour to the access road at a temporary exit near Elm Avenue, just south of U.S. Highway 84/Waco Drive, and will remain in a single lane to the University Parks on-ramp. Southbound traffic on access roads will detour to main lanes between North Loop 340 and Behrens Circle, according to TxDOT.
Crews will close southbound access roads at Behrens Circle, as will on-ramps south of Behrens Circle and at U.S. Highway 84/Waco Drive and at Elm Avenue, according to a map provided by Wheatley.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and University Parks Drive will close to Interstate 35 traffic during demolition hours. Yellow signals will flash at both intersections, with traffic prohibited and members of law enforcement controlling crossings. Wheatley said several agencies likely will get involved in directing traffic and assisting in keeping traffic flowing.
She said I-35 motorists will not lose access to the many fast-food and retail establishments near Sixth, Seventh, Eighth and Ninth streets and I-35, “though it may take time to re-enter the line of traffic outside, because you will need to wait for a break in the flow.”
Those wanting to visit Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave., should not experience any more traffic hassles than they usually find around that tourist attraction, said Wheatley, “considering work will not begin until Saturday evening, and the Silos are closed Sunday.”
Chris Evilia, executive director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, said he expects TxDOT to be able to handle the demolition smoothly.
“TxDOT has a lot of experience with this type of thing along the Interstate 35 corridor,” he said.
Knocking down the two-lane Forrest Street overpass and building new access roads around that stretch of I-35 together represent a $27 million investment, a fraction of what TxDOT ultimately will spend upgrading the interstate through Waco.
Widening I-35 through Waco “has been overdue for quite some time,” Evilia said. “It was not designed 50 or 60 years ago to carry the traffic it is seeing today, the huge increase in traffic volumes created by the movement of vehicles and freight to Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio,” as well as development and population shifts locally, he said.
TxDOT last year agreed to proceed with a two-phase approach to rebuilding nine miles of Interstate 35 through Waco, a $425 million project that would result in an eight-lane highway inside Loop 340. The first phase, costing an estimated $300 million, is expected to begin in 2019, adding lanes and replacing bridges between 12th Street and North Loop 340. The second phase, south of 12th Street to South Loop 340, has not yet been funded.