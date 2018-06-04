China Spring Road is getting another round of expansion, with crews on Monday beginning upgrades to a 2.1-mile section between Wortham Bend Drive and North River Crossing.
The project “to increase safety and efficiency” involves widening the two-lane facility to a four-land roadway with a raised median, said Ken Roberts, Waco-based spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
The work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some Saturday work possible, Roberts said.
Hewitt-based Big Creek Construction is building the road at a cost of $11.4 million, and is expected to complete it by 2019, weather permitting.
Roberts said motorists should watch for flaggers and temporary delays within the project area for the duration of the project.
That section of China Spring Road carries about 10,300 vehicles daily, said Roberts, who added growth in China Spring made upgrades necessary.
“We’re doing everything we can to accommodate the increase in traffic, to make movements more safe and efficient,” he said.
The work beginning this week continues a project launched in 2015, when a $27.8 million bid was awarded to Knife River Construction to build the road from Steinbeck Bend Road to just past Wortham Bend Road.
Add in the cost of design, right of way and utility relocations that were largely funded by the city of Waco, and the total cost of the project topped $53 million when first announced, according to TxDOT.
Widening FM 1637, also known as China Spring Road, had been a goal of TxDOT for more than 20 years, but escalating costs and dwindling state road funds created chronic delays. Something had to be done, said Roberts, to accommodate the heavy commuter traffic on the roadway.
The city of Waco earmarked $12.9 million to replace water and sewer lines along the route now receiving attention.