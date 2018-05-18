The University of Notre Dame Folk Choir, which has traveled the world entertaining and leading praise, will continue its Texas swing with a stop Thursday evening at St. Eugene Catholic Church in McGregor.
Based on the Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Indiana, nearly 40 members of the choir will help St. Eugene celebrate a construction project that has created more seating for Spanish-speaking congregants, many of whom must stand during Mass celebrated in their language, said Father Boniface Onjefu, pastor, speaking by phone.
The Folk Choir, several of whose members also play instruments, are visiting Catholic churches in several Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
“They had one night available, asked if they could visit the Waco area, and we said, ‘Sure,’ ” said Edith Gibney, a church volunteer coordinating the visit. “It just so happened to coincide with completion of our building.”
Festivities will include a building dedication, Mexican-style dinner, dancing and performances by a mariachi band, said Gibney, herself a graduate of St. Mary’s College near South Bend, Indiana, a women’s college that once considered merging with Notre Dame, which rejected the overture.
Gibney’s husband, Richard Gibney, a nephrologist in Waco who trained in San Antonio, received his undergraduate degree at Notre Dame, said Gibney, who added the couple’s four children also attended Notre Dame.
Her ties to the campus make the Folk Choir visit more special, she said.
“This is their third time to be in McLennan County,” she added. “They visited Reicher Catholic School, as well as St. Jerome’s Catholic Church seven or eight years ago. They are holding fundraising concerts for churches in the Houston Diocese and elsewhere still trying to get on their feet.”
St. Eugene, founded in the late 1950s, has about 350 member families, and about two-thirds attend mass regularly, Onjefu said.
Onjefu, from Nigeria, said he is “on loan” to the Austin Diocese of Texas, having left his country to fill positions in the United States.
For a time, he said, he served at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, having just celebrated Mass when a massive explosion rocked the community 18 miles north of Waco, killing 15, injuring 160 and damaging at least 150 buildings, according to Tribune-Herald accounts.
He was reassigned to St. Eugene shortly thereafter, he said.
“On July 25, I will be celebrating 20 years as a Christian, and I had a ministry in Nigeria for 12 years,” said Onjefu, who acknowledged he is eager to return to Africa, but has grown to love local parishioners.
“Was it a culture shock? Indeed it was, a big one,” he said. “But the people were so warm, so accepting of my accent and my culture.”
Onjefu, 46, said he traveled last year to Guatemala, where he attended language school for a month to become fluent in Spanish.
Meanwhile, he said fundraising for the church expansion began in 2016, and construction launched with a groundbreaking in August 2017.
The result was room for a second bathroom to accommodate the disabled, space for eight pews, and creation of a memorial walkway.
“The church is thriving,” said Gibney. “We have lots of babies, and I’ve always heard that a church without crying babies is a church that’s not growing.”
She said Notre Dame Folk Choir members will stay with church members during their visit to Central Texas. Some parishioners were hesitant to make their homes available because they did not speak English well.
“I told them not to worry about it,” said Gibney. “Some students are Spanish-speaking, others are taking Spanish classes.”