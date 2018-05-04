Saturday
Outdoor craft sale, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Moonlight Drive Fellowship, 828 W. Moonlight Drive, Robinson. Call: 237-1231.
Fish dinners, 11 a.m. until sold out, May 4, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Call: 300-3245.
Sunday
Car and bike show, 8-11 a.m. registration, May 5, Waco Missions Club, 3316 Flewellend Road. $20. Call: 717-5314.
Women’s day Rainbow Fellewship Tea, 5 p.m., May 5, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th Street. $10. Lunch provided. Call: 722-7429.
Anniversary and birthday celebration for co-pastor Ruby Minnit, 2 p.m., May 5, Rose of Sharon MBC, 615 Faulkner Ln. Call: 229-4009.
Monday
Baylor Singing Seniors concert, 4 p.m., May 6, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Prayer sessions, 7 p.m., Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Call: 214-4747.
Thursday
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts weekly meetings, 6:30-7:30, New Deliveranace MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St.
Upcoming
Prayer sessions, 7 p.m., May 14, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Call: 214-4747.
Cultural Fest, 11 a.m., May 20, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Drive. Call: 756-2656.
Pastor and first lady appreciation, 3:30 p.m., May 20, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 732-8320.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., May 22, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd Street, Downsville.
University of Notre Dame Folk Choir concert, 6 p.m., May 24, St. Eugene Catholic Church, 207 N. Johnson Dr, McGregor. Call: 840-3174.
12th anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, pastor, 3 p.m., May 27, Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., June 3, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780
.