Saturday
Garage sale, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Latin American United Methodist Church, 1320 Webster Ave. Hamburgers for sale, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for $6 each. Call: 754-1010.
Catfish fry, 10:30 a.m. start, Bethel C.O.G.I.C., 401 Preston Street. $10. Will deliver with 2 or more orders. Call: 349-7203.
Women’s Day Fashion Show and Brunch, 11 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 125 Turner Street. $12.
Smoked turkey leg sale, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., St. John MBC, 301 Tyler St. $7. Fundraiser by sanctuary choir. Call: 230-8586.
Have you had a spiritual experience? Discussion, 1:30-3 p.m., West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. For information, visit www.Eckankar-Texas.org.
Sunday
Youth revival, 7 p.m., May 20, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple. Guest: Norma Riley. Call: 300-3245.
Cultural Fest, 11 a.m., May 20, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Drive. Call: 756-2656.
Pastor and first lady appreciation, 3:30 p.m., May 20, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 732-8320.
42nd annual Women’s day celebration, May 20, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 South 18th. Call: 722-7429.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 W. Seeley. Guest: Spiritualette. Call: 733-4039.
Tuesday
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., May 22, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd Street, Downsville.
Thursday
University of Notre Dame Folk Choir concert, 6 p.m., May 24, St. Eugene Catholic Church, 207 N. Johnson Dr, McGregor. Call: 840-3174.
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts weekly meetings, 6:30-7:30, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th.
Upcoming
Rainbow tea, 2 p.m., May 26, Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 W. Seeley. Guest: Lillian Tomlin. Call: 733-4039.
Pastor’s and wife 16th anniversary appreciation day, 3 p.m., May 27, Mount Calvary MBC, 1001 Sherman Street.
12th anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, pastor, 3 p.m., May 27, Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., June 3, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Area musical, 7 p.m., June 8, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St.
Pastor appreciation, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., June 10, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Guest: Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Tolliver Chapter (morning) and Rev. Kevin Jackson, San Antonio (afternoon). Call: 749-2441.
Youth and college ministry day, 3 p.m., June 10, New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kenneth Farrell, Lover’s Leap MBC. Call: 710-4926.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., June 25, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., July 14, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.