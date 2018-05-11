Sunday
Youth Day annual, 10:30 a.m., St Luke AME Church.
Monday
Prayer sessions, 7 p.m., May 14, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Call: 214-4747.
Thursday
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts weekly meetings, 6:30-7:30, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St.
Friday
Youth revival, 7 p.m., Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple. Guest: Brittney Dool, Clifton. Call: 300-3245.
Upcoming
Women’s Day Fashion Show and Brunch, 11 a.m., May 19, Wesley United Methodist Church, 125 Turner Street. $12.
Youth revival, 7 p.m., May 20, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple. Guest: Norma Riley. Call: 300-3245.
Cultural Fest, 11 a.m., May 20, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Drive. Call: 756-2656.
Pastor and first lady appreciation, 3:30 p.m., May 20, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 732-8320.
42nd annual Women’s day celebration, May 20, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 South 18th. Call: 722-7429.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., May 22, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd Street, Downsville.
University of Notre Dame Folk Choir concert, 6 p.m., May 24, St. Eugene Catholic Church, 207 N. Johnson Dr, McGregor. Call: 840-3174.
12th anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, pastor, 3 p.m., May 27, Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., June 3, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Area musical, 7 p.m., June 8, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St.