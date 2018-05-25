Saturday
Rainbow tea, 2 p.m., May 26, Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 W. Seeley. Guest: Lillian Tomlin. Call: 733-4039.
Garage sale, 9 a.m., True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial. Call: 548-3439.
Sunday
Pastor’s and wife 16th anniversary appreciation day, 3 p.m., May 27, Mount Calvary MBC, 1001 Sherman Street.
12th anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, pastor, 3 p.m., May 27, Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Monday
Revival, 6:30 p.m., Victory In Praise Worship Center, 1501 Maple Street. Call: 732-5193. Nightly through June 3.
Upcoming
50th anniversary celebration, 6:30 p.m., June 4-7, 3311 Park Lake Drive. St. James and Lake Short United Methodist Churches celebrate the 50th anniversary of the United Methodist Church.
26th anniversary service for pastor Emmitt Jones, 3 p.m., June 3, Greater Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 3733 Homan. Call: 761-0994.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., June 3, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Area musical, 7 p.m., June 8, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St.
Pastor appreciation, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., June 10, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Guest: Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Tolliver Chapter (morning) and Rev. Kevin Jackson, San Antonio (afternoon). Call: 749-2441.
Youth and college ministry day, 3 p.m., June 10, New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kenneth Farrell, Lover’s Leap MBC. Call: 710-4926.
Family and Friends celebration, 3 p.m., June 10, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial. Guest: Lynne Dixon, Wesley United Methodist Church. Call: 548-6770.
Kidz Biz in a Box Business Summer Camp, 7:30 a.m., June 11, Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive. $149, $199 after May 31. Focus on teaching kids age 6-13 how to build a business. Call: 505-402-0199.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., June 25, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., July 14, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
Ice cream social, 6 p.m., July 17, Christian Women’s Job Corps Center, 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Call: 757-0416.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.