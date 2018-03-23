Saturday
Pancake supper, 6 p.m., Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. $8. Call: 855-9328.
Free giveaway, 10 a.m. until noon, Holy Deliverance House of Prayer, 914 Elm Street. Clothing and household items, free. Call: 722-6122.
Fish fry, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 East Church Ave. $10. Call: 752-0502.
Garage sale 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., 2625 South 18th. Hosted by Women’s Ministry of Greater Zion MBC. Call: 772-7429.
Sunday
Mission and brotherhood program, 3 p.m., Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest: Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark’s MBC. Call: 714-0222.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., New Jerusalem. Call: 744-8404.
Women’s Ministry Annual, 3 p.m., Mount Olive MBC, 9997 S. 3rd Street Rd. Call: 881-5780.
Pastor appreciation service, 3 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Mart.
Union Baptist District Association Easter prayer service, 5 p.m., UBDA Tabernacle. Churches are asked to give $100. Call: 855-5385.
Brotherhood annual, 3 p.m., Sunset Baptist Church, 220 CR 109, Riesel. Guest: Otho Zachary, New Zion Baptist, Riesel. Call: 366-2087.
Monday
Easter Revival, 6:30 p.m., March 26-30, Clay Street Christian Church. Call: 229-4009.
Tuesday
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., James Chapel, 2400 Colonial.
Good Friday
Fish fry, 11:30 until 5:30 p.m., March 30, Knights of Peter Claber Ladies Aux., Court 385, 1312 Dallas Street. $10. Call: 753-6742.
Upcoming
Community Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., March 31, Waco First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. Call: 333-4379.
Eggtracular Easter Egg hunt, noon, March 31 for the Brookview Community. Hosted by Mt. Zion MBC Outreach Ministry. Guthrie Park, 3200 Brookview Drive.
Annual spring men’s revival, 7 p.m., April 4-6, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Guest: James Morrow Sr., Murry League Church, Ore City.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace, 6:30-8 p.m., April 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, 2 Ritchie Road. Call: 772-4225.
Healing Mass, 11 a.m., April 4, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave.
Power of Prayer, 8 a.m. until noon, April 7, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave. Speaker: Helen Collins Epps, Fort Worth. Call: 799-2766.
Annual spring men’s workshop, 10 a.m., April 7, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. $10. Call: 716-1102.
Dedication service, 3 p.m., April 8, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman. Speaker: Rev. Fabian Jackson, Greater Golden Gate.
Men’s evening program, 3:30 P.M., April 8, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 716-1102.
Installation of Pastor Peter Magelssen, 9 a.m., April 8, Christ Lutheran Church, 3101 MacArthur Drive.
Pastor appreciation service, 5 p.m., April 8, Greater Harvest COGIC, 1701 Turner Street.
Annual unity day service, 3:30 p.m., April 15, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Guest: B.L. Robelson, Greater Bethel COGIC. Call: 867-1109.
Women’s conference, 9 a.m. registration, April 21, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. $10. Call: 749-2441.
Annual parish festival, 10:30 to 4 p.m., April 22, Geneva Hall, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 740 S. Connally Drive, Elm Mott. Meal is $10. Call: 753-0146.
Area musical, 7 p.m., June 8, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th.
Pastor appreciation, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., June 10, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Guest: Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Tolliver Chapter (morning) and Rev. Kevin Jackson, San Antonio (afternoon). Call: 749-2441.