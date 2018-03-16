Saturday
Garage sale, 2621 Bagby Ave., 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 17. Hosted by Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Vendor spots available. Call: 756-2656.
10th annual Women’s Day Conference, 9 a.m., March 17, St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pickney Drive. $10 registration. Call: 405-3814.
14th anniversary service, 2 p.m., March 17, Temple of Deliverance Ministries, 1121 N. 18th Street. Speaker: Bishop Ernest Sample. Call: 214-1780.
Fish fry, noon to 5 p.m., Greater Bible Way, 1901 Herring Ave. A$10
Sunday
Brotherhood program, 3:30 p.m., March 18, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Guest: Rev. Robert Wilkerson, Hopewell MBC. Call: 716-1102.
18th church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., March 18, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th Street. Guest: Lee A. Edwards, Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, McKinney. Call: 867-1109.
59th church anniversary service, 3 p.m., March 18, Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman Street. Guest: Rev. Joseph Shilo and Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Satin.
71st church anniversary celebration, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 753-3696.
Gospel singing, 5:30-7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 South First Street, Hewitt.
Usher’s annual, 3 p.m., St. John MBC, 301 Tyler St. Guest: Dr. Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer MBC. Call: 339-0159.
Choir annual, 3:30 p.m., New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne St. Guests: Samuel Doyle, Greater New Light MBC. Call: 710-4926.
Light of the World, a film depicting the 200 anniversary of the Founders of the Baha’i Faith, 2 p.m., Waco Baha’i Center. Call 424-3170.
Friday
Fish fry and bake sale, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road, Elk. $10 adults, $5 children. Call: 863-5129.
Upcoming
Easter Revival, 6:30 p.m., March 26-30, Clay Street Christian Church. Call: 229-4009.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., March 25, New Jerusalem. Call: 744-8404.
Pancake supper, 6 p.m., March 24, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. $8. Call: 855-9328.
Free giveaway, 10 a.m. until noon, Holy Deliverance House of Prayer, 914 Elm Street. Clothing and household items, free. Call: 722-6122.
Mission and brotherhood program, 3 p.m., March 25, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest: Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark’s MBC. Call: 714-0222.
Community Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., March 31, Waco First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. Call: 333-4379.
Eggtracular Easter Egg hunt, noon, March 31 for the Brookview Community. Hosted by Mt. Zion MBC Outreach Ministry. Guthrie Park, 3200 Brookview Drive.
Power of Prayer, 8 a.m. until noon, April 7, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave. Speaker: Helen Collins Epps, Fort Worth. Call: 799-2766.
Annual unity day service, 3:30 p.m., April 15, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Guest: B.L. Robelson, Greater Bethel COGIC. Call: 867-1109.
Women’s conference, 9 a.m. registration, April 21, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. $10. Call: 749-2441.
Annual parish festival, 10:30 to 4 p.m., April 22, Geneva Hall, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 740 S. Connally Drive, Elm Mott. Meal is $10. Call: 753-0146
