Saturday
A night of Gospel praise, 7 p.m., Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave.
Throwback Gospel Musical, 6 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar Ave. Hosted by Trinity AME Young Adults. Free. Call: 349-6920.
Sunday
16th appreciation service for Rev. Willie T. and Sandra Hurth, 3 p.m., Mt. Pleasant MBC, 703 Elem St., Mart. Guests: Rev. Marvin Powell, Rocky Creek MBC. Call: 876-3203.
Choir annual program, 5 p.m., Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.
100 Men in White, 3 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring. Guest: G. Griggs, St. Mary’s Baptist Church. Call: 379-6031.
Usher’s annual day, 3 p.m., Sunset Missionary Baptist Church.
Ushers and nurses day, 3:30 p.m., Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Call: 300-4886.
Annual Sunday school program, 3 p.m., James Chapel Baptist Church, Leroy. Call: 723-0998.
Monday
Vacation Bible School, 5-7 p.m., through Friday, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm. Ave. Call 799-6150.
Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., through Wednesday, Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple, 512 Hillsboro Drive. Free. Call: 799-1006.
Revival, 7 p.m., through Wednesday, Pleasant Olive MBC, 1600 E. League Street. Guest: Rev. Roy E. Brackins, Forest Hill.
Tuesday
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m., through Friday, Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., June 25, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995.
Vacation Bible School, 6:30-8:30 p.m., through Thursday, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Call: 722-1307.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., through Friday, Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring. Call: 379-6031.
Upcoming
Fellowship Mission Program, 7 p.m., July 2, Titus IME Christian Fellowship, 9074, Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guest: Linda Crawford, Anchor News/High Point Church. Call: 733-6096.
Music ministry annual, 10:30 a.m., Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Rd. Call 881-5780.
Barbecue fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., July 7, Mooreville United Methodist Church, FM 2643, Chilton. Call:: 709-7921. Done in or take out.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., July 8, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Axtell. Guest: Darrell Abercrombie, New Zion Baptist Church.
Women of faith conference, 9 a.m., July 14, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. $10. Call: 867-1109.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., July 14, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
Ice cream social, 6 p.m., July 17, Christian Women’s Job Corps Center, 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Call: 757-0416.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.
