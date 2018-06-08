Saturday
Ramadan Dinner, 8 p.m., Islamic Center of Waco, 2725 Benton Drive. All faiths and communities invited. RSVP to 723-6556.
Car wash, 9 a.m., Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills, hosted by Phenomenal Connection. Call: 300-3245.
Sunday
Pastor appreciation, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Guest: Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Tolliver Chapter (morning) and Rev. Kevin Jackson, San Antonio (afternoon). Call: 749-2441.
Youth and college ministry day, 3 p.m., New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kenneth Farrell, Lover’s Leap MBC. Call: 710-4926.
Family and Friends celebration, 3 p.m., True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial. Guest: Lynne Dixon, Wesley United Methodist Church. Call: 548-6770.
Pastor appreciation service. 11 a.m., Sunset MBC, 220 CR 109, Riesel.
152nd church anniversary, 3 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. 6th St. Guest: New Light Baptist Church. Call: 744-5800.
Pastor’s aid annual, 3 p.m., St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bill Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call: 757-0552.
Monday
Kidz Biz in a Box Business Summer Camp, 7:30 a.m., Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive. $149, $199 after May 31. Focus on teaching kids age 6-13 how to build a business. Call: 505-402-0199.
Game On Vacation Bible School, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Greater Shiloh MBC, 1100 Gholson Road. Free. VBS runs through Friday. Call: 214-4240.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., June 11-15, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Call: 756-1140.
Tuesday
Vacation Bible School, 6:30-9:30 p.m., through June 14, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 S. 3rd Street Rd. Free. Call: 881-5780.
Upcoming
Men and brotherhood program, 3:30 p.m., June 17, Titus Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guest Speaker: Sammy G. Edmonds, Mansfield Ave. Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Call: 230-3711.
Vacation Bible School, June 18-21, Viento Fuerte Church, 4308 Dugger. Free. Call: 214-0575.
Vacation Bible School, 6:30-9:30 p.m., June 18-22, Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Road. Kindergarten through 6th grade. Free. Call: 772-5501.
Music ministry annual, 10:30 a.m., Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Rd. Call 881-5780.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., June 25, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., July 14, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
Ice cream social, 6 p.m., July 17, Christian Women’s Job Corps Center, 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Call: 757-0416.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.