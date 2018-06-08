Saturday

Ramadan Dinner, 8 p.m., Islamic Center of Waco, 2725 Benton Drive. All faiths and communities invited. RSVP to 723-6556.

Car wash, 9 a.m., Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills, hosted by Phenomenal Connection. Call: 300-3245.

Sunday

Pastor appreciation, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Guest: Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Tolliver Chapter (morning) and Rev. Kevin Jackson, San Antonio (afternoon). Call: 749-2441.

Youth and college ministry day, 3 p.m., New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kenneth Farrell, Lover’s Leap MBC. Call: 710-4926.

Family and Friends celebration, 3 p.m., True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial. Guest: Lynne Dixon, Wesley United Methodist Church. Call: 548-6770.

Pastor appreciation service. 11 a.m., Sunset MBC, 220 CR 109, Riesel.

152nd church anniversary, 3 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. 6th St. Guest: New Light Baptist Church. Call: 744-5800.

Pastor’s aid annual, 3 p.m., St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bill Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call: 757-0552.

Monday

Kidz Biz in a Box Business Summer Camp, 7:30 a.m., Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive. $149, $199 after May 31. Focus on teaching kids age 6-13 how to build a business. Call: 505-402-0199.

Game On Vacation Bible School, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Greater Shiloh MBC, 1100 Gholson Road. Free. VBS runs through Friday. Call: 214-4240.

Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., June 11-15, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Call: 756-1140.

Tuesday

Vacation Bible School, 6:30-9:30 p.m., through June 14, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 S. 3rd Street Rd. Free. Call: 881-5780.

Upcoming

Men and brotherhood program, 3:30 p.m., June 17, Titus Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guest Speaker: Sammy G. Edmonds, Mansfield Ave. Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Call: 230-3711.

Vacation Bible School, June 18-21, Viento Fuerte Church, 4308 Dugger. Free. Call: 214-0575.

Vacation Bible School, 6:30-9:30 p.m., June 18-22, Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Road. Kindergarten through 6th grade. Free. Call: 772-5501.

Music ministry annual, 10:30 a.m., Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Rd. Call 881-5780.

Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., June 25, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd.

Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., July 14, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.

Ice cream social, 6 p.m., July 17, Christian Women’s Job Corps Center, 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Call: 757-0416.

Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; email to goingson@wacotrib.com; brought to 900 Franklin Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you