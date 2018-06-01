Sunday
26th anniversary service for pastor Emmitt Jones, 3 p.m., Greater Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 3733 Homan. Call: 761-0994.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Monday
50th anniversary celebration, 6:30 p.m., June 4-7, 3311 Park Lake Drive. St. James and Lake Short United Methodist Churches celebrate the 50th anniversary of the United Methodist Church.
Wednesday
Summer revival, 7 p.m., Springhill United Methodist Church, Riesel. Call: 235-1954.
Thursday
Summer revival, 7 p.m., Springhill United Methodist Church, Riesel. Call: 235-1954.
Friday
Summer revival, 7 p.m., Springhill United Methodist Church, Riesel. Call: 235-1954.
Upcoming
Area musical, 7 p.m., June 8, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St.
Ramadan Dinner, 8 p.m., June 9, Islamic Center of Waco, 2725 Benton Drive. All faiths and communities invited. RSVP to 723-6556.
Car wash, 9 a.m., June 9, Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills, hosted by Phenomenal Connection. Call: 300-3245.
Pastor appreciation, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., June 10, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Guest: Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Tolliver Chapter (morning) and Rev. Kevin Jackson, San Antonio (afternoon). Call: 749-2441.
Youth and college ministry day, 3 p.m., June 10, New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kenneth Farrell, Lover’s Leap MBC. Call: 710-4926.
Family and Friends celebration, 3 p.m., June 10, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial. Guest: Lynne Dixon, Wesley United Methodist Church. Call: 548-6770.
Pastor appreciation service. 11 a.m., June 10. Sunset MBC, 220 CR 109, Riesel.
Kidz Biz in a Box Business Summer Camp, 7:30 a.m., June 11, Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive. $149, $199 after May 31. Focus on teaching kids age 6-13 how to build a business. Call: 505-402-0199.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., June 25, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., July 14, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
Ice cream social, 6 p.m., July 17, Christian Women’s Job Corps Center, 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Call: 757-0416.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; email to goingson@wacotrib.com; brought to 900 Franklin Ave.