Sunday

Men and brotherhood program, 3:30 p.m., June 17, Titus Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guest Speaker: Sammy G. Edmonds, Mansfield Ave. Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Call: 230-3711.

Monday

Vacation Bible School, June 18-21, Viento Fuerte Church, 4308 Dugger. Free. Call: 214-0575.

Vacation Bible School, 6:30-9:30 p.m., June 18-22, Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Road. Kindergarten through 6th grade. Free. Call: 772-5501.

Vacation Bible School, 6:30 p.m., June 18-22, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Wednesday

Jesus Family Reunion, 5:15-8 p.m., One Fellowship United Methodist Church, 1005 Lasalle Ave. Family style vacation Bible school. No unaccompanied children. Call: 218-0234.

Upcoming

A night of Gospel praise, 7 p.m., June 23, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave.

16th appreciation service for Rev. Willie T. and Sandra Hurth, 3 p.m., June 24, Mt. Pleasant MBC, 703 Elem St., Mart. Guests: Rev. Marvin Powell, Rocky Creek MBC. Call: 876-3203.

Music ministry annual, 10:30 a.m., Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Rd. Call 881-5780.

Barbecue fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., July 7, Mooreville United Methodist Church, FM 2643, Chilton. Call:: 709-7921. Done in or take out.

Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., June 25, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd.

Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., July 14, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.

Ice cream social, 6 p.m., July 17, Christian Women’s Job Corps Center, 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Call: 757-0416.

Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; email to goingson@wacotrib.com; brought to 900 Franklin Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you