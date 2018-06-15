Sunday
Men and brotherhood program, 3:30 p.m., June 17, Titus Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guest Speaker: Sammy G. Edmonds, Mansfield Ave. Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Call: 230-3711.
Monday
Vacation Bible School, June 18-21, Viento Fuerte Church, 4308 Dugger. Free. Call: 214-0575.
Vacation Bible School, 6:30-9:30 p.m., June 18-22, Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Road. Kindergarten through 6th grade. Free. Call: 772-5501.
Vacation Bible School, 6:30 p.m., June 18-22, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Jesus Family Reunion, 5:15-8 p.m., One Fellowship United Methodist Church, 1005 Lasalle Ave. Family style vacation Bible school. No unaccompanied children. Call: 218-0234.
Upcoming
A night of Gospel praise, 7 p.m., June 23, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave.
16th appreciation service for Rev. Willie T. and Sandra Hurth, 3 p.m., June 24, Mt. Pleasant MBC, 703 Elem St., Mart. Guests: Rev. Marvin Powell, Rocky Creek MBC. Call: 876-3203.
Music ministry annual, 10:30 a.m., Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Rd. Call 881-5780.
Barbecue fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., July 7, Mooreville United Methodist Church, FM 2643, Chilton. Call:: 709-7921. Done in or take out.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., June 25, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., July 14, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
Ice cream social, 6 p.m., July 17, Christian Women’s Job Corps Center, 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Call: 757-0416.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.